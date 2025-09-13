The shocking story of a nine-year-old boy has gone viral across Europe after it emerged he was deliberately abandoned and left to fend for himself for two years.

Unlike the Hollywood classic Home Alone, where Kevin McCallister is left behind by accident for just a few days, this child's ordeal was no comedy. He was forced to live completely alone, surviving without parents or guardians, in a case that has stunned social media users and drawn outrage worldwide.

9-Year-Old Boy Abandoned for Two Years

The boy, who resided in Nersac, near Angouleme in southwestern France, lived alone from 2020 until 2022 inside an unheated council flat without hot water or power.

According to The Independent, his mother had left to live with her boyfriend, just a few kilometres away.

Court reports showed she sometimes dropped off food, but the child spent most days on his own. Neighbours raised concerns, but she told them: 'I'm taking care of him, stay out of my business.' For two years, no one contacted police and his suffering went unnoticed.

Living Off Cakes and Tinned Food

He survived mainly on cakes, tinned goods, and small amounts of food he managed to find. Reports said he even stole tomatoes from a neighbour's balcony.

News18 reported that the flat was later found in shocking condition with piles of rubbish, empty wrappers, and no fresh food. During winter, he wrapped himself in a sleeping bag and used three blankets. Neighbours occasionally gave him food, but a proper report only came in 2022, which finally led authorities to step in.

Being a Good Student Despite Hardships

What surprised many was that he still attended school every day and even earned good marks. Teachers never suspected neglect because of his behaviour.

Nersac Mayor Barbara Couturier said: 'He was smiling, a very good pupil, always clean and polite. Nothing suggested he was abandoned. I challenge anyone who can say they would have detected this situation.'

A teacher described him as 'very mature, strong and self-reliant, perhaps more than necessary.'

What Kept Him Going

Psychologists said his strong routine helped him endure. School, homework and daily structure gave him stability when everything else failed.

Gilles-Marie Valet, a child psychiatrist said that going to school 'allowed him to remain grounded and to promote autonomy which undoubtedly saved his life.'

Locals explained that children in past generations were supported by wider families, but modern life left him without that safety net. His ability to keep order in his life stopped him from breaking down despite isolation and fear.

What Happened to His Mother and Father?

His mother, Alexandra, aged 39, was arrested in 2022. She was charged with abandoning and endangering a minor. She insisted that her son lived with her, but phone records showed otherwise.

She received an 18-month suspended sentence and six months of electronic monitoring. She denied responsibility, even telling the judge: 'I don't know why he says so.'

The father lived in another town and faced no charges. The boy, who was already 11 years old when found, entered foster care. Reports confirm he has cut ties with his mother and does not wish to see her again.

A Story of Hope and Resilience

The abandoned boy's story has raised questions about child protection systems and the role of schools in spotting hidden suffering. Many people online shared anger and sorrow.

Teacher and mother Jamie Sechrist Herrera said: 'This is NOT a celebration of resilience. This is a tragic commentary on the adults in this boy's life that didn't take time to really see him.'

Others stressed the long-term trauma that such neglect can cause. Despite this, many also praised the boy's strength and courage. His life shows resilience, but also the urgent need for stronger vigilance so that no child is left to survive alone for years again.