A French social media influencer has been sentenced to six months in prison for posting videos of himself pretending to inject strangers with a syringe. Authorities say the so-called 'pranks' risked spreading fear and inspiring dangerous copycats.

Amine Mojito, 27, better known online as Ilan M, was found guilty by the Paris Criminal Court of 'violence with a weapon that did not result in incapacity for work', according to Libération. He was also fined, though the amount has not been disclosed.

Videos shared on X, Instagram and previously on TikTok showed Mojito approaching unsuspecting pedestrians before pretending to jab them with a fake syringe, laughing as they screamed or ran away. Before his arrest on 26 June, he had more than 130,000 followers across platforms. His TikTok account has since been deleted.

'I Didn't Think About Others, I Thought About Myself'

In court, Mojito apologised and claimed he never intended to cause harm or panic. 'I had the very bad idea of doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the Internet, in Spain, in Portugal,' he said during his testimony, according to Libération.

'I didn't think it could hurt people. That was my mistake. I didn't think about others, I thought about myself.'

He also insisted he was unaware of the real-life 'needle spiking' incidents that have caused panic across France in recent years. 'I was in my own world. I didn't know anything,' he told the court.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Mojito bore responsibility as an influencer with a large audience. They said he helped amplify what they described as a 'disturbing and reckless trend'.

'He encouraged, whether intentionally or not, a wider phenomenon that has terrified young people, particularly women, across France,' the prosecution said.

Link to France's Ongoing 'Injection Panic'

Authorities said Mojito's videos were especially alarming given the backdrop of nationwide fears over alleged needle assaults at nightclubs and festivals. Earlier this year, dozens of women came forward claiming they had been injected with unknown substances in public, often reporting dizziness, numbness or nausea.

While many of those cases remain under investigation, prosecutors said Mojito's stunts risked normalising violence and retraumatising victims.

The prosecution initially sought a 15-month sentence, citing the influencer's 'public platform and lack of moral awareness'. The court eventually handed him a 12-month term, with six months suspended, meaning he will serve six months in prison if he complies with the court's conditions.

Echoes of the Vitaly Controversy

Mojito's case has drawn comparisons to Russian-born YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was jailed in the Philippines this year after performing a disruptive 'prank' in Manila that involved shouting and snatching a security guard's hat. Zdorovetskiy, known for his extreme social experiments, has faced several arrests worldwide for trespassing and public disturbance.

Both cases highlight the growing legal and ethical challenges surrounding influencer content that blurs the line between humour and harm.

'Influencers thrive on pushing boundaries to get clicks, but in some cases, those boundaries involve real people and real fear,' said Dr Elise Laurent, a media sociologist at the University of Lyon. 'The legal system is still catching up to a digital culture that rewards shock value.'

Influencer Culture Under Scrutiny

The Mojito case has reignited debate in France about the accountability of influencers whose audiences include teenagers and children. Lawmakers in Paris have proposed tighter rules requiring online creators to disclose staged or dangerous content and introducing legal penalties for inciting copycat behaviour.

'We cannot allow social media fame to justify criminal behaviour,' one French MP told Le Monde. 'This verdict sends a clear message that so-called pranks have limits, and those limits are defined by the law.'

Mojito remains behind bars while his legal team considers an appeal. Whether his sentence serves as a deterrent or simply another viral talking point remains to be seen.

A Warning for the Social Media Generation

As influencer culture continues to grow, the Mojito case may mark a turning point, showing how a few seconds of online content can have real-world consequences.

'What begins as an online stunt can easily turn into a criminal offence,' Dr Laurent said. 'The era of prank videos without accountability may finally be ending.'