KEY POINTS Taylor Swift revealed her mother, Andrea Swift, misunderstood the cheeky meaning behind her new song 'Wood.'

Fans reacted with humour and affection, calling it 'the most mom thing ever.'

Taylor Swift is laughing off her mom's reaction to one of her most talked-about new tracks, and it's as wholesome as it gets.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up, the Grammy-winning star revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, had a hilariously innocent take on the cheeky song 'Wood', a sultry standout from her latest album Life of a Showgirl.

Fans have speculated the track was inspired by Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, but her mom apparently missed that memo.

'She thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,' Taylor said on Monday's broadcast. 'That's the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.'

While fans have been blushing and dissecting every lyric, Taylor's mom heard nothing risqué at all. Instead, she took the title literally and her daughter couldn't love it more.

'It's my favourite thing,' a smiling Taylor told the hosts. 'She's just so pure. She hears "knock on wood" and thinks that's what I'm singing about.'

As the internet continues to debate the song's true meaning, Swifties can agree on one thing: Andrea Swift's sweet, G-rated interpretation is peak mom energy, and Taylor wouldn't have it any other way.

'Wood' Blends Luck, Love, and Lust

Swift begins the track by looking back at her unlucky history in love. She sings:

"Daisy's bare naked / I was distraught / He loves me not / He loves me not."

Then comes another unlucky fling:

"Penny's unlucky / I took him back and then / Stepped on a crack / And the black cat laughed."

From there, she turns playful, confessing, "And, baby, I'll admit / I've been a little superstitious."

The tone shifts when she appears to reference how she met Kelce, 36, who famously invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs game last year:

"Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / A bad sign is all good, I ain't gotta knock on wood."

The song's lyrics move between superstition and sensuality, with later references to 'a hard rock' and 'magic wand' — metaphors that fans believe nod to Kelce himself. She even slips in a wink to his "New Heights" podcast, completing the perfect balance of humour and heat.

From Field Goals to Wordplay

Fans have quickly turned 'Wood' into one of Taylor's most streamed songs, not only for its sound but also for its clever lyrics and mature confidence. It's a continuation of the storytelling she's honed over two decades — but with a more grown-up twist.

Critics have praised the track for its mix of double meanings and playful tone. Swift, now in what many call her 'romantic renaissance era,' has managed to craft a song that's simultaneously flirty, superstitious, and self-aware.

'That's the fun part about songwriting,' she told the hosts. 'You can tell a story with layers. Some people will hear one thing, others will pick up on something else entirely.'

According to Taylor, her mom only picked up the surface message — seeing the song as a metaphor about luck and fate, not romance or desire. 'My mom just heard "luck" and "timing" and thought it was about game-day rituals,' Swift joked.

Andrea Swift's Sweet Misread

Swift's bond with her mother has long been one of the most endearing constants in her career. Andrea, who has accompanied her through world tours, award ceremonies, and health challenges, has always been Taylor's sounding board.

That's why fans found it heartwarming — and hilarious — that Andrea completely missed the song's innuendo. Taylor laughed about it on air, saying, 'My mom's always been super supportive, and she loves hearing my songs before anyone else. But sometimes, she'll say, "Oh, that's so cute!" and I'm like... maybe don't listen too closely to that one, Mom.'

The anecdote quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with jokes, memes, and messages calling Andrea's reaction 'peak mom energy.'

A Clever Song That Hits All the Right Notes

With 'Wood,' Swift once again proves why she remains one of the most skilled lyricists of her generation — blending wit, warmth, and emotional honesty with radio-ready hooks.

The song's title itself is a nod to superstition, but the wordplay opens multiple interpretations — a classic Swiftian move. For listeners, it's both a love song and a sly wink. For her mom, it's just a sweet track about luck and timing.

'That's the magic of songs like this,' Taylor said. 'They can be about one thing, or two things... or maybe both.'