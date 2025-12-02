Russian-American YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is back in custody in the Philippines amid circulating social media claims that he has been pleading for release and apologising to fellow inmates. A post on a Facebook page alleged he cried for mercy and promised he would 'never act wild again', while reportedly appearing 'visibly shaken' inside the detention centre. These reports have not been verified by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) or independent media.

The situation has drawn widespread attention due to Zdorovetskiy's large online following. Observers note that detention conditions for foreign nationals in the Philippines can be challenging, with overcrowding, administrative backlogs and lengthy legal proceedings creating significant pressures for those classified as 'undesirable aliens'.

Zdorovetskiy's circumstances remain complex. He faces several criminal charges alongside ongoing deportation proceedings, meaning that bail on local charges does not automatically guarantee release while immigration matters remain unresolved.

Unverified Apology and Social Media Claims

According to the Facebook post, Zdorovetskiy reportedly attempted to leverage his online fame to secure early release. He reportedly apologised to fellow inmates for any disruption caused. No official record of such an apology or request has been confirmed by the BI, local media, or his legal representatives.

The post has attracted attention largely because of Zdorovetskiy's substantial online following, which magnifies public interest in his case. While the claims highlight the psychological strain detainees can experience, their unverified nature means they cannot be taken as established fact.

Arrest and Custody Transfers

Zdorovetskiy was first detained in early April 2025, after authorities arrested him in Pasay City under a BI mission order for being an 'undesirable foreign national'. On 11 June, he was transferred from BI custody to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) as his criminal cases proceeded.

After posting bail later that month, he was returned to BI detention on 18 June at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. Authorities emphasised that his 'undesirable alien' status remains in effect, and he will not be released until both criminal and deportation proceedings are fully resolved.

🚨 Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will remain in prison for 2-3 years during which his trials are expected to last. If found guilty, he would likely be sentenced around 2027-8! Either way, #VitalyZdorovetskiy is stuck behind bars. Filipinos rock! Dude is like, Talk to the hand: pic.twitter.com/cFULPyT7rE — johnnysosmally (@johnnysosmally) April 9, 2025

Vitaly for the next two years: pic.twitter.com/TyJyuw5cYg — BlindSquirrelNuts (@Scott9988989) April 10, 2025

As far as I know there is no such thing as time served here so if Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is found guilty he will still serve his sentence on top of his detention during the trial period...correct me if I'm wrong 🤣 — Butch Jardeleza (@ButchJardeleza) April 10, 2025

Detention Facilities

Zdorovetskiy's detention highlights broader systemic challenges in Philippine immigration detention facilities. The older BI facility in Bicutan has faced criticism for severe overcrowding, often holding more than 400 detainees despite being designed for around 140.

In July 2025, the BI unveiled a new detention centre inside the compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa. The facility is designed to hold foreign detainees undergoing deportation or related proceedings. Initial capacity is 450 detainees, with plans to expand up to 700 in an effort to ease congestion in older centres.

Transparency and Wider Implications

The allegations that Zdorovetskiy has been begging for release and apologising inside the detention centre reflect the anxiety, uncertainty and mental strain often experienced by detainees. However, because these claims are sourced only to social media posts, they must be treated with caution.

At present, there is no official confirmation. Until official records, credible testimonies, or legal documents emerge, the reports remain anecdotal. For now, Zdorovetskiy remains in BI custody, his future dependent on the outcomes of criminal trials and deportation proceedings. The evolving situation continues to draw both public interest and scrutiny.