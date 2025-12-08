Claims circulating on social media that internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been released early from a Philippine prison have triggered renewed speculation online. The allegations originate from a single TikTok video, which suggests the YouTuber was freed following a religious conversion and later spotted at Manila's international airport.

The video has gained traction across several platforms, with users sharing commentary suggesting Zdorovetskiy was preparing to board a flight to Los Angeles. However, no official documentation, court records or verified media reporting currently support the claim that he has been released.

At present, the only source for the allegations remains the original TikTok post. Philippine authorities, immigration officials and major national or international news organisations have issued no confirmation of any early release involving Zdorovetskiy.

What the Viral Video Alleges

The TikTok video, posted on 4 December 2025, claims that Zdorovetskiy was quietly released less than two years into an alleged prison sentence. The narrator states that his release followed a religious conversion carried out while in custody and suggests that intervention by a religious group influenced the decision.

According to the same account, Zdorovetskiy allegedly underwent a private spiritual 'evaluation' and baptism inside the prison shortly before his reported release. The video further claims that his legal file was sealed overnight by an unnamed authority.

It also alleges that on the morning of 4 December he was seen at Manila airport preparing to leave the country. A quote attributed to an unnamed lawyer described as representing Zdorovetskiy appears in the video, stating, 'I have changed my path.' No supporting documentation, verified airport footage or legal records have been provided to substantiate these claims.

No Public Record of Trial or Release

A review of publicly available Philippine court databases, police statements, immigration bulletins and international media coverage shows no record confirming that Zdorovetskiy has undergone a criminal trial, received a sentence or been released from custody.

Philippine authorities have issued no statements addressing the claims of a religious conversion, early release or airport sighting. Public reporting elsewhere also does not support the timeline suggested in the video. Available information indicates that Zdorovetskiy has only been in Philippine custody since April 2025, which would make the claim of a two-year sentence factually inconsistent.

What Can and Cannot Be Verified

It is confirmed that Zdorovetskiy is currently being held at the Bagong Diwa detention facility in Taguig. However, claims that he underwent a religious conversion while in custody remain unverified. Those rumours stem from a photograph that appeared on the official Facebook page of the prison's male dormitory, which some users believed resembled Zdorovetskiy. No official statement has confirmed that the individual in the image was him.

There is also no verified evidence that a religious group influenced any judicial or administrative process connected to his detention. Claims that his legal case file was sealed or removed have not been supported by any court documentation or government confirmation.

Reports that Zdorovetskiy was seen at Manila airport on 4 December likewise remain uncorroborated. No verified footage, immigration record, airline manifest or official statement has been produced to support the alleged sighting. These elements of the story continue to rely solely on social media speculation rather than independently confirmed reporting.

Current Status

As of now, there is no confirmed evidence that Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been released early from prison in the Philippines or seen leaving the country. No court ruling, police statement or immigration record supports the claims circulating online.

Until verifiable documentation or credible reporting emerges, the allegations must be treated solely as unconfirmed social media speculation. For UK audiences, the case serves as another example of how viral misinformation can rapidly outpace legal fact in the digital age.