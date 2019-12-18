"The Voice" season 17 finale aired Tuesday night and one out of the final four artists is crowned the winner. The winning artist is rewarded with a record deal and $100,000. The results are based on audience voting that the viewers provided using official The Voice app or NBC's voting portal.

Each Coach—Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend—had one artist from their team competing for the finals. On Monday night, the finalists—Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), Ricky Duran (Team Blake), and Rose Short (Team Gwen), delivered their final performances for viewers' vote. Each one of them performed a solo cover song, a holiday-duet with their coach and an original song.

On Tuesday night, towards the end of the show, voters' choice was revealed and one out of the four was crowned the winner. So, who won "The Voice" season 17? Before we found out, the audiences were treated with a slew of star-studded performances, behind-the-scenes videos.

And the winner of #TheVoice isâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Ip5689GY7J — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 18, 2019

Some of the noteworthy performances of the night including performances by stellar artists Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum, The Black-Eyed Peas and more. The finalists took the stage to perform one more time with the celebrity singers.

Up first, some of the Season 17 artists including Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q singing a rendition of "Give Me Some Lovin'." The next performance was delivered by Lady Antebellum singing their latest number "What if I Never Get Over You."

Black Eyes Peas took the stage next alongside J Balvin and the dance group Illuminate. Together, they performed "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)." Following this explosive performance, Katie Kadan paired up with Adam Lambert for a rendition of "Believe" by Cher.

Setting the stage on fire next was Rose Short and Yolanda Adams singing "In the Midst of It All." Another group performance by "The Voice" artists got Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Gracee Shriver and Marybeth Byrd to the stage performing "Neon Moon."

Dua Lip performed her latest number "Don't Start Now." Ricky Duran along with Gart Clark Jr. was next up singing "Pearl Cadillac." The Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon returned to "The Voice" stage to spread some Christmas cheer singing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Little Big Town and Jake Hoot collaborated to sing "Over Drinking." Jennifer Hudson performed her latest single "Memory." Hello Sunday, Myracle Holloway, and Joana Martinez delivered the last performance of "The Voice" season 17. They performed a cover of "You Keep Me Hangin' On." The last performer of the night was Luke Combs performing "Even Though I'm Leaving."

Finally, the results were revealed. "The Voice" host Carson Daly announced Rose Short and Katie Kadan in the fourth and third place. So, the final competition came down to Team Kelly and Team Blake. And winner is, Team Kelly's Jake Hoot. As for Ricky Duran, he ended in the runner-up's place.