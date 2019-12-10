"The Voice" Season 17 Week 5 Live Playoffs featured semi-finals performances by the top 8 contestants of this season. Each artist was given two chances to win the confidence of their viewers as each performed a solo and a duet inspired by 80s iconic numbers. Only four out of eight will make it to the finals. The results of the semi-finals will be based on public votes for artists' performances on Monday night and will be unravelled in the following episode. Meanwhile, here are predictions based on iTunes Top 100 chart rankings. But before that here is a brief recap.

Top 8 performing on Monday included Team Kelly's Hello Sunday and Jake Hoot, Team Legend's Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd, and Will Breman, Team Blake's Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran, and Team Gwen's Rose Short. Meanwhile, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani returned to their judging and mentoring duty.

As per the results of the "The Voice" season 17 semi-finals, the top three artists receiving maximum votes from the audience will advance to the finals automatically. Meanwhile, three artists receiving the lowest votes will be eliminated and the remaining three will compete for the spot of the fourth finalist.

For the first performance of the Week 5 live playoffs, Katie Kadan took the stage to perform classic "Lady Marmalade" and it is safe to say that what a start to the semi-finals. The host Carson Daly said that she almost won a "Grammy and Tony" for this performance.

Katie Kadan was followed by Team Blake's Kat Hammock who performed the rendition of "Somewhere Only We Know" and gives it her own "unique point of view on melody." What followed after was the first duet of the night. Ricky Duran and Will Breman were paired together to perform "Your Love" by The Outfield. Marybeth Byrd took the stage for her solo performance. She sang "Before He Cheats" and she sounded a bit nervous in between.

Hello Sunday performed "Don't You Worry About a Thing" and Coach Kelly thinks that it is the "perfect song [at the] perfect time." The second duet of the night was delivered by Marybeth Byrd and Jake Hoot. The pair performed "Up Where We Belong." Following this, fans were treated with a soulful performance of "Let It Be" by Ricky Duran and Coach Blake said: "You just gave the vocal performance of your life."

Will Breman performed a cover of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" and he probably nailed it. Will he be the fourth finalist? Next on stage were Rose Short and Katie Kadan singing "Express Yourself" by Madonna and it was like a dream with perfect vocals. The last duet of "The Voice" Season 17 semi-finals was performed by Kat Hammock and Hello Sunday. The pair sang "We Belong."

Team Gwen's only remaining contestant Rose Short took the stage to perform "I Want to Know What Love Is" leaving her coach in tears. The final performance was delivered by Jake Hoot and he sang Eagles' "Desperado." The coaches were clearly in awe of him.

Voting lines are now open and fans can vote to help their favourite artists make it to the finale. Votes cast until 7:00 am ET, Tuesday will be counted. Meanwhile, here are iTunes Chart ranking for the Top 8 artists for their semi-final's performance in Live Playoffs week 5 as of now.

"The Voice" Season 17 semi-finals results/eliminations predictions: The Voice iTunes Chart rankings:

#1 Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #1

#2 Ricky Duran (Team Blake)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #3

#3 Rose Short (Team Gwen)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #12

#4 Katie Kadan (Team Legend)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #17

#5 Kat Hammock (Team Blake)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #53

#6 Hello Sunday (Team Kelly) –Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #66

#7 Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 100 Chart: #76

#12 Will Breman (Team Legend)— Current Rank on the iTunes Top 200 Chart: #137

So far, we know that Jake Hoot and Ricky Duran have made it to Top 10 of the overall iTunes. Unfortunately, Will Breman has not even made it to Top 100. So, it can be assumed that he might be in danger.

However, fans must take the information with a grain of salt as these are mere speculations and predictions. The actual results will be declared on "The Voice" Season 17 Semi-finals results show airing on Tuesday, December 10, on NBC.