"The Voice" season 17 semi-finals results episode ended with massive shockers. Four out of eight artists were eliminated and only four made it to the spot in next week's highly anticipated finale. Meanwhile, only one out of these four finalists will earn "The Voice" crown. Here is a brief recap of the events of the semi-final's results episode.

As per the rules, the three artists who garnered the most votes for their Monday night's Live Playoffs Week 5 performances automatically advanced to the finals. The two artists who received the least number of votes were automatically eliminated. And the three remaining artists were given a second chance to earn the fourth spot in the finale.

The results show opened with Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins' duet. The two country artists performed their latest single "Hell Right." Next up was Australian singer and songwriter Tones and I singing her song titled "Dance Monkey." Finally, Kaleb Lee, former "The Voice" contestant, reunited with her coach Kelly Clarkson for a performance of their latest number "I Dream in Southern."

Following the performances, it was time to make the first revelation. The first three artists advancing to the finals are:

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

And Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

The two Artists who were eliminated automatically are:

Will Breman (Team Legend)

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

Next up was the Instant Save round. The remaining three artists battled for the last spot in the finals with one more performance.

From Team Kelly, Hello Sunday performed "Chandelier." Team Blake's Kat Hammock sang "You've Got a Friend." And Team Gwen's Rose Short performed "A Natural Woman."

Viewers were given one last chance to vote for their favourite artists and save them from elimination through a brief voting window that also allowed them to voice their choice through tweets.

As a result, Hello Sunday and Kat Hammock were sent home and Rose Short made it to the finals.

"The Voice" season 17 finale airs Monday, December 16 and 17 on NBC.