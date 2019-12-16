Twisty villains and return of Negan have only made the narrative more exciting for the fans. Meanwhile, one of the main cast members may have dropped a big spoiler teasing Negan's true allegiance.

According to Comicbook, "The Walking Dead" star Cailey Fleming, who plays the role of Judith Grimes, might believe that Negan could be useful to the Alexandrians in the war against Alpha and The Whisperers.

During a chat session on Instagram Live, Fleming thinks that Negan's escape from jail is a "good thing."

"But I think that she thinks that he can be useful for the Whisperers, and he could help with the whole Whisperer thing that's gonna... the Whisperer thing that I can't talk about," she added.

Negan, who returned earlier this season, joined The Whisperers after several tests he was put through by Beta. However, things are expected to take a turn. Meanwhile, fans witnessed Judith and Negan develop a special bond. As per the report, even though Fleming tries hard to avoid spilling details from the upcoming storyline, she may have pointed at what is described as a "major turning point."

While talking about the series, the 12-year-old actress also said that she finds it hard to avoid "spoiling anything." Nevertheless, she did insist on how "Negan could be helpful" for her community's struggle with The Whisperers. In addition, she feels that Judith and Negan share "one of the best relationships ever on the show."

"The Walking Dead" season 10 is still in the process of unfolding a story that showcases Negan's transformation from a villain to anti-hero. Meanwhile, fans have already discovered a "special bond" between Judith and Negan. How it plays out in the future remains to be seen.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 is currently on a winter hiatus and will not air any new episode. The show will return with midseason premiere on Sunday, February 23 on AMC.