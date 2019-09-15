If you are a fan of the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, you are in for some good news. She is coming to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 3. However, fans have to shell out big bucks to hear her speak.

Tickets for "A Moderated Conversation with The Former First Lady" went on sale for the general public on Friday, after a pre-sale earlier. To meet the 55-year-old up close and personal or to facetime with her, fans will have to shell out $2,500 (1999.04 pounds) for a seat, New York Post reports. These are prime seats with a 'meet and greet' session with the former FLOTUS.

The attorney and author will be hosting a Q&A conversation session at 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at the Prudential Center.

ON SALE NOW! Secure your seats for A Moderated Conversation with @MichelleObama at #PruCenter on Nov. 3. https://t.co/UkMIyP0Bi0 pic.twitter.com/pdvTpILRaU — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) September 13, 2019

The cheap seats available for the conversation were going for $144 (115.14 pounds) on Ticketmaster. Floor seats are priced as high as $1,300 (1039.50 pounds). The most expensive ticket currently available is $4,200 (3358.38 pounds) for a suite-level ducat.

The mother-of-two will have five stopovers in Canada and one in Texas beginning September 23. The moderator will be announced at a later date.

Last year, the former first lady embarked on a similar tour to promote her best-selling memoir "Becoming." The autobiography was part of a $65 million deal with Crown that includes a book from the former US President Barack Obama. His book will hit stores in November.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Michelle Obama told how she and her husband would "fight" over who gets to use which anecdotes in their books. On being asked if Oprah Winfrey doesn't include POTUS's book in her book club selection, she joked: "It might hurt his feelings but he'll get over it."

Last year there were speculations whether the wife of former US president Barack Obama would run for president. It was being claimed that her then upcoming "Moderated Conversation" was a way of testing the waters for a 2020 presidential bid.

However, she rubbished these claims. "There are some bright young people out there doing some amazing things. This is why I'm not going to run for president. Because I think it's a better investment to invest in creating thousands of me's," she had said.

Sources however had something else to say. They claimed that "she is just making money."