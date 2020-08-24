Warner Bros. is said to have Emily Blunt on the backseat if the trial between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp does not come out in her favour and she could lose her role in "Aquaman."

The 35-year old plays Mera in the DC Extended Universe and is expected to reprise the role in the second "Aquaman." However, this all depends on the outcome of Depp's defamation suit against The Sun, for an article that labeled him as a "wife-beater." The actress was the main witness for the publication in the three-week-long court proceedings in London's High Court.

Sources for We Got This Covered claimed that Warner Bros. have a contingency plan in place if the outcome goes south for Heard. The studios want Blunt to replace her as Mera. Likewise, "if public opinion sways even further in Depp's favour and Heard comes out looking like the villain," there is a higher possibility for the "Mary Poppins Returns" star to play Mera. The studio reportedly does not want bad press and negative publicity.

Blunt as Mera would also be a good choice given that she has done more action movies than Heard. She has also acted in more films and is clearly a talented and versatile actress who can sing, act, play a protagonist or antagonist, and more. The 37-year old especially gained recognition in the action films "Sicario" and in "Edge of Tomorrow" opposite Tom Cruise.

Blunt's name has also appeared in social media among fans who agreed that she would make a good replacement for Heard as Mera in "Aquaman 2." One fan tweeted, "Oh yeah Emily Blunt is an amazing actress, and she proved in edge of tomorow or sciario that she knows how to handle action."

"Can we have a multiverse where every female superhero is Emily Blunt?" another wrote.

I said it before and Iâ€™ll say it again, if weâ€™re looking to swap some actresses, Emily Blunt would be pretty good as Mera and most people wouldnâ€™t even be able to tell the difference.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/MjzEt78gsP Why advertise with us February 2, 2020

Warner Bros. have yet to officially announce if Heard is returning or not to "Aquaman 2." The intel comes from the same people who revealed that Ben Affleck is reprising Batman in Ezra Miller's "The Flash." This news was recently confirmed with Michael Keeton to return as well as the caped crusader. They will play the vigilante during the speedster's travels to different timelines.