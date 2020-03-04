Warner Bros. is reportedly looking to cast Henry Cavill as Superman for "Shazam!2," amid support from fellow DCEU actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock has been petitioning for Cavill to reprise his superhero role because he wants a connected DC movie universe to happen. The actor, who has been cast as Black Adam, is a big backer of Cavill not just because he is charismatic and portrays Superman really well. The Rock also happens to be the ex-husband of Cavill's manager, Dany Garcia.

If the rumours are true, Warner Bros. wants Cavill back as Superman for "Shazam! 2" and for a possible cameo in "Black Adam 2." However, he will only have a supporting role in the "Shazam" installment. The studio reportedly wants him back despite the fact that "Man of Steel" and his subsequent Superman portrayals in "Justice League" did not do well in the Box Office.

"WB placed the misfiring of the DCEU partly on Cavill as his Superman didn't do the box office numbers like he should have. Especially in comparison with what Kevin Feige has done with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the rest of the MCU," a source told Lords of the Long Box.

However, the studio believes that with the proper script, Superman will do well again. Warner Bros. accepts the fact that "Cavill is a charismatic, heroic figure who just wasn't written and directed properly."

It is said that Cavill will return as Superman in "Shazam!2" for a small cameo scene, wherein he gets pitted against Captain Marvel. It would undoubtedly be "an epic scene that finds the Kryptonian under the control of Mister Mind," who was teased at the end of "Shazam!"

Of course, both Cavill and Warner Bros. have yet to respond to this rumour. It is interesting to point out that the actor previously expressed his intention to fight for the Superman role. Fans of the actor also expressed their dismay when he was dropped as the Man of Steel. Perhaps Cavill's popularity as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series "The Witcher" will convince the studio to bring him back into the DCEU.