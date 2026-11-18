Warren Buffett announced a gift worth about $5.5 billion (£4.18 billion) to four family foundations on Monday, 16 November, months after leaving the Gates Foundation out of his summer donations.

The 96-year-old investor's latest charitable commitment comes as he accelerates plans to give away his remaining Berkshire Hathaway shares by the end of 2034. In July, Buffett announced a separate distribution worth roughly $6 billion (£4.56 billion) to the same family foundations.

How Buffett Is Directing Billions to His Family Foundations

Berkshire Hathaway said Buffett would convert 6,150 Class A shares into 9,225,000 Class B shares for the November gifts. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife, will receive 3.69 million shares.

The Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation will each receive 1.845 million shares. They are run by Buffett's children, Susie, Howard and Peter, respectively.

The gift is worth more than four times his 2025 Thanksgiving donation, although its value depends on Berkshire's share price.

Buffett said the distribution followed his previously announced plans to transfer his remaining Berkshire shares to the four foundations by 31 December 2034. He wants to increase their annual charitable grants and has expressed confidence in his children's ability to oversee the money.

'I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity,' he wrote.

Warren Buffett Reflects on Kindness After Leadership Handover

The donation was accompanied by an unusually short Thanksgiving message. Rather than revisit Berkshire's operations, Buffett said his confidence in the company remained unchanged and returned to a theme from last year's letter: kindness.

Buffett repeated last year's observation that kindness is 'costless but also priceless'. He said it 'compounds' at a better rate than investments he and his late business partner Charlie Munger had made.

He also acknowledged mentors Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy, recalling their generosity and the opportunities it gave him to help others.

The message followed Buffett's September departure as Berkshire chairman. His son Howard became non-executive chairman, while Greg Abel, who took over as chief executive in January, continues to run the company. Buffett remains chairman emeritus and a director.

Warren Buffett Explains Gates Foundation Omission

Buffett's July distribution was the first summer gift since 2006 to omit the Gates Foundation. In a CNBC interview on 15 July, he explained that the decision principally reflected his growing confidence in his children's readiness to manage his philanthropic wealth.

Buffett described Bill Gates' past association with Jeffrey Epstein as 'distasteful' but downplayed its role in his decision.

On 21 July, the Gates Foundation published the findings of an independent review by WilmerHale, which examined approximately 30 meetings involving Epstein and foundation personnel, including Gates, between 2011 and 2014. The law firm found no evidence that the foundation paid Epstein or that foundation personnel knew of or participated in Epstein's ongoing criminal activities. The review did not examine Gates' personal communications outside the foundation.

The foundation thanked Buffett for more than $47 billion (£35.69 billion) in support and said it remained financially strong. His November message made no further reference to the decision, ending instead with an appeal to thank those who had helped and to help someone else.