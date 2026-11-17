US Bank says its systems were not directly hit on Monday, 16 November. Viral posts said four big American banks were down at once. Chase, part of JPMorgan Chase, has confirmed a software bug and says transactions are normal again.

Fox News and NBC Chicago reported a notice on the Wells Fargo website saying online banking was unavailable. Downdetector, a site that collects user complaints, logged more than 4,700 reports about Chase by 2pm Eastern time, 7pm in Britain. Chase says customers kept access to their accounts and money.

What Each Bank Has Said

Chase said in a statement on X that a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems had slowed transactions. The bank found no evidence of a cyberattack and said 'this is not a systemic issue,' because other banks felt it only on payments involving Chase. A Chase spokesperson told NBC News at about 6:30pm Eastern time that 'Transactions are now posting normally.' Chase first acknowledged the trouble hours earlier, in the reply on X shown below.

We saw your post and want to reach out. I do apologize, it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience. ^RR — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) November 16, 2026

A U.S. Bank spokesperson told Fox News that 'U.S. Bank systems are not directly impacted,' but warned that payments to or from another bank through the Zelle network could arrive late. Reuters said Bank of America and Wells Fargo declined to comment. Wells Fargo told NBC Chicago it was investigating customer reports but gave NBC News no statement. PNC, another large lender, told the Associated Press it felt no direct impact.

Why the Reports Spread to Four Banks

Zelle is a payment network that moves money between American bank accounts, and seven banks own the company that runs it. Those owners include JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank. Anyone at another bank who paid a Chase customer on Monday could see the delay in a different bank's app. Zelle said in a statement that 'Zelle is not down.' Bank of America said its Zelle payments ran normally.

Downdetector counts user reports and cannot confirm that a bank's systems failed. By 2pm Eastern time, the site showed about 2,000 reports for Bank of America and more than 1,000 each for U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. News agencies, including Reuters, named all four banks based on those user reports. At Wells Fargo, 44 per cent of reports concerned balances and transactions and 15 per cent concerned Zelle.

What Remains Unclear for Customers

Chase's public statements do not say how many customers the software bug affected or which of its hardware systems failed. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed source, that the trouble began on Monday morning and reached some branches as well as online banking. By late afternoon on Monday, the broadcaster found several Chase branches in Manhattan operating normally again.

The bank trouble followed two other American technology failures within five days. Microsoft's Outlook email service failed worldwide on Thursday, 12 November, and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fault grounded flights nationwide on Friday, 13 November. Chase and Microsoft each traced their failures to internal technical problems, and neither found any evidence of a cyberattack.