Britons aiming to retire in 2027 need to establish when their pensions will pay, whether their savings can cover everyday costs and what life after work might look like. Retiring before State Pension age could leave an income gap.

The uncertainty is widespread. Just Group's GenVoices research, published in September 2025, found that 41 per cent of working respondents aged 60 to 69 felt prepared for retirement. The findings came from a wider survey of 3,500 UK adults.

Check Pensions Before You Retire in 2027

Begin with a State Pension forecast and National Insurance record. These show when payments may start, estimated entitlement and any contribution gaps. Missing years do not always justify voluntary payments, so check whether filling them would increase your pension.

State Pension age is rising from 66 to 67 between April 2026 and April 2028. Anyone planning to stop work earlier must identify how to fund the intervening months or years.

Workplace and personal pensions need attention too. Review balances, charges, investments and withdrawal options. For defined benefit schemes, request an estimate of the income payable at your proposed retirement date, including any reduction for claiming early.

Some savings may have been forgotten. The Pensions Policy Institute estimated in October 2026 that around three million UK pension pots were lost, holding approximately £18.7 billion. The government's Pension Tracing Service can identify scheme contact details, although it cannot confirm ownership or value.

Choose How Retirement Income Will Last

Defined contribution pensions can fund flexible drawdown, an annuity or both. Drawdown leaves money invested but exposes savings to market losses and the risk of withdrawals becoming unsustainable.

A lifetime annuity offers guaranteed income. Most have a 30-day cooling-off period, after which cancellation is generally unavailable. Inflation-linked increases or continuing payments to a surviving partner may reduce the initial amount offered.

Ross Lacey, director at Fairview Financial Management, told MoneyWeek that retirees should not assume recent investment gains will continue. He described clients seeking dependable income for essentials while allowing greater spending on leisure earlier in retirement.

Before transferring pensions, check whether valuable guarantees would be lost. Regulated advice is required for qualifying defined benefit transfers worth more than £30,000. Those aged 50 and over with defined contribution pensions can also obtain free guidance from Pension Wise.

Test Your Budget and Life After Work

Use bank statements to separate essential spending from optional costs. Include debts, maintenance, holidays and possible care expenses. Compare expected spending with income after tax, allowing for inflation, poor investment returns and changes following a partner's death.

Large taxable withdrawals can increase income tax bills. From 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits will also count towards estates for inheritance tax purposes, although existing exemptions remain. The change warrants reviewing estate plans rather than withdrawing savings hastily.

Philly Ponniah, a chartered wealth manager and financial coach at Philly Financial, told MoneyWeek that prospective retirees should practise living within their proposed budget. She also encouraged them to consider how they would replace the routine and social connections of work.

For some, reducing working hours may provide a more manageable transition than leaving employment altogether.