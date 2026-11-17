JPMorgan Chase said a software bug in its own systems delayed transactions on Monday, with possible knock-on effects for payments involving other banks. By about 6.30pm Eastern Time, the bank said transactions were posting normally.

Customers reported problems at several US financial institutions during the day. Banks that commented said their own systems were not directly affected.

In a statement on X, Chase said it had experienced a 'temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems'. It said some transactions were taking longer than usual to complete and that customers still had access to their accounts and funds. The bank said the fault could have delayed transactions involving other banks dealing with Chase.

Other Banks Report No Direct Impact

Customers submitted reports about Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank and other providers to Downdetector, a website that tracks user-reported service problems. The reports are not verified outages, and the site does not measure how many customers were affected.

U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected but warned that some customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving other institutions could face delays. Zelle said its network was 'operating as it should', adding that problems at individual banks could still affect some transfers.

PNC said it was not experiencing a direct impact and that reported delays from external sources appeared to be easing. Capital One said its services were operating normally, despite complaints from some customers.

One Chase customer in Texas told CBS News he had been unable to complete a cheque deposit at a Dallas branch. He said a teller had told the customer ahead of him that the system was down, but gave no further explanation.

Separate Outages Affect Other Services

The banking problems followed other technology failures. Microsoft experienced an outage affecting Outlook and Teams from Thursday 12 November, with services restored by Saturday. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop after a technical failure disrupted its air traffic control communications infrastructure.

On Monday, United Airlines also experienced a separate system outage that affected departing flights. The airline later said the problem had been resolved. Some departures were delayed, but flights already in progress and United Express services were unaffected.

No confirmed evidence has established a connection between the incidents. Sherrod DeGrippo of the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks said the events highlighted the interdependence of modern digital infrastructure, with technical failures capable of affecting connected services.

Kris Beevers, chief executive and co-founder of the network management company NetBox Labs, cautioned against reading the incidents as evidence of a conspiracy. 'There is no conspiracy here,' he said. He argued that ageing infrastructure was under pressure to adapt more quickly, while artificial intelligence was adding to the challenges facing network operators. He compared maintaining networks across banking, aviation, energy and retail to 'heart surgery on a global scale'.

Chase attributed the delays to its own software bug and said normal processing had resumed. The full extent of the disruption across the wider banking sector remains unclear.