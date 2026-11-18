Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue opened at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 13 November 2026, bringing the video game's block-filled world into an interactive attraction where visitors must work together to save a village.

The limited-run experience turns Minecraft's familiar mining, crafting and exploration into a guided adventure. Instead of building alone on a screen, guests move through themed environments, encounter hostile creatures and gather the resources needed to complete a shared mission.

Inside the Eight-Room Villager Rescue

The approximately 55-minute journey begins in a forest, where participants learn to use a handheld device called the Orb of Interaction. The glowing orb responds to their actions, allowing them to break blocks, collect materials and confront creatures without a conventional gaming controller.

Visitors then enter a village facing a crisis. Their task is to search for ingredients, complete challenges and craft a potion to rescue its residents, with progress depending on cooperation between members of the group.

Eight interactive rooms draw on locations from the video game, including its distinctive biomes. The challenges involve mining and building as well as encounters with spiders, skeletons and creepers, the explosive enemies familiar to Minecraft players.

At one point, guests must find a way out of the Nether, a dangerous dimension within the game. The attraction uses projected environments and physical interaction to translate elements of Minecraft into a timed, shared activity.

Previous experience of the game is not required, according to the organisers. The format gives newcomers a defined objective while offering established players recognisable creatures, settings and tasks.

Guests who attend can also receive a promotional code by email for a limited-edition cape featuring a half-zombie, half-villager design. The code can be redeemed for an in-game item associated with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, subject to the promotion's conditions.

What Else To Know Before You Visit

The experience is located on Level 3 of American Dream, a shopping and entertainment complex that also houses Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium and Big SNOW.

Produced by Experience MOD and Supply + Demand in collaboration with Mojang Studios, the touring attraction extends Minecraft beyond its original video game. The franchise has also expanded into merchandise, publishing and cinema, including A Minecraft Movie.

The organisers say the experience is designed for families and groups, although some practical restrictions apply. Children aged seven and above are the intended audience for full participation, while visitors under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. The attraction is indoors, and pushchairs are not permitted.

Tickets are issued for 15-minute entry windows, with visitors admitted in groups of up to 25. Guests attending together are advised to arrive as a group.

A separate Trading Post sells Minecraft-themed clothing, toys and collectibles. Visitors can enter the shop without purchasing a ticket for the experience.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is scheduled to remain at American Dream until 28 February 2027. General admission starts at $39.99 (£30.37), while Friends & Family multipack tickets start at $34.99 (£26.57) per person. Prices vary by date, with taxes and service fees added at checkout. Booking details are available through MinecraftExperience.com.