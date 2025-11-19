Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have begun searching for heavily secured homes abroad after being forced from Royal Lodge.

Their hunt started soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed their eviction. The pair now look towards Switzerland and other discreet international locations as they attempt to escape hostility in Britain.

Their approach relies on private intermediaries and hidden arrangements, with insiders claiming their goal is simple, distance, protection, and a fresh life away from constant judgement.

One insider summed up their state of mind bluntly, saying, 'They would rather be treated like royalty abroad than subjects at home'.

Andrew and Fergie Kicked Out of Royal Lodge Home

Buckingham Palace announced that the former Duke of York, 65, had been ordered to leave Royal Lodge, the crown-owned Windsor home he shared with Sarah Ferguson, 66, for decades.

Officials also confirmed he would be stripped of his honours and titles, including his prince status. Palace sources said the decision followed mounting public anger over both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In place of Royal Lodge, a modest residence at Sandringham in Norfolk has been earmarked for Andrew. The estate is privately owned by King Charles, who pushed the changes forward amid rising pressure from within government and senior palace circles.

The announcement stunned long-serving royal staff, many of whom expected resistance from Andrew. Those close to Sarah Ferguson said she appeared shaken by how swiftly the situation escalated.

Shocking Details of Andrew's Thailand Trip Revealed

While the eviction dominated headlines, new claims from royal historian Andrew Lownie added further strain. Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, detailed an alleged incident from 2001 during Andrew's trade envoy role.

Speaking about an official trip to Thailand, he said, 'Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy. Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days. This was all enabled by diplomats and others'.

Lownie said the allegations were verified by several independent sources, including a member of the Thai royal family. The claims spread rapidly, fuelling renewed scrutiny of Andrew's past conduct and taxpayer-funded travel.

Andrew and Fergie Have Had 'Enough of Being Shamed'

With their public standing collapsing, the pair have turned attention overseas. A senior palace aide said, 'They've had enough of being shamed, sidelined and surveilled. They truly believe their only option is to leave'.

Many within Britain's high society have now distanced themselves. One insider noted Andrew's fall sharply. 'He's persona non grata completely with his country's high society crowd.' Another source added, 'I would say even his dearest friends who would always go shooting with him, I don't think they want much to do with him'.

Discreet representatives are already scouting villas in the United Arab Emirates, estates in Portugal's Golden Triangle, and fortified compounds in Switzerland. One aide joked grimly, 'Andrew is stupid enough to fly to Russia if its president, Vladimir Putin, offers him a prince title and gives him a palace'.

Ferguson reportedly feels singled out for offering loyalty. A source close to her said, 'She can't breathe without someone whispering Epstein. It's humiliating and constant'.

Andrew's years as a trade envoy helped him form close ties with wealthy power players, including Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Lownie said the UAE President even offered Andrew a lavish $13 million residence in Abu Dhabi's Sea Palace complex.

He added, 'He would be happy living somewhere where the media is muzzled, where he will still be treated as a senior royal and where he can easily live under the radar'.

However, royal commentator Rob Shuter offered a stark warning, 'Inside Britain, Andrew can never rebuild. Overseas, he risks becoming a ghost prince — easily flattered, easily compromised and dangerous to the crown.' He continued that 'Andrew's identity is royalty. Strip that away, and he will burn the world to feel important again'.