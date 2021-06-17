Cristiano Ronaldo has started a damaging trend for tournament sponsors Coca-Cola at the ongoing European Championship. The Portuguese superstar was the first to move Coke bottles out of sight during his press conference, Italy's Manuel Locatelli has now carried it forward.

The Portugal international seemed disturbed at the sight of the Coca-Cola bottles on the table at his press conference. Before he started, he moved the two bottles aside before lifting his water bottle and stating: "Agua (water in Portuguese)".

One small gesture by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly cost Coca-Cola $4B in market shares. On Monday, the soccer star sat down for a press conference ahead of Portugal's Euro match vs. Hungary, and moved two bottles of Coke away from his seat pic.twitter.com/ZaHGKhgwoK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 17, 2021

The video of the five-time Champions League winner shunning the fizzy drink went viral. It was not only entertaining for all his fans, it had a drastic impact on the beverage manufacturer. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo's actions cost Coca-Cola $4 billion in market value with their share prices dropping from $56.10 to $55.22.

France midfielder Paul Pogba was the next to follow Ronaldo, but it was not the Coke bottles that were his target. It was the Heineken beer bottle, who are also sponsors of the tournament and the Star of the Match award. the Manchester United midfielder, who is a staunch Muslim, was not interested in sitting with a beer bottle in the foreground of his press conference.

First Ronaldo with the Coca-Cola...



Now Paul Pogba wasn't happy with the Heineken in front of him at his press conference ?❌ pic.twitter.com/SU1ifQPGOP — Goal (@goal) June 16, 2021

But it did not take long for Coke to again be in the limelight after Italian midfielder Locatelli decided to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps and promptly move them out of the frame on Wednesday night. The Sassuolo star had also won the Star of the Match award but chose to leave the Heineken bottle in its place.

Locatelli following Ronaldo’s footsteps. Coca Cola gonna be a meme at this point ?? pic.twitter.com/gK5wCKGM1v — Abduł (@Abdul999_) June 16, 2021

UEFA launched a staunch response to players moving the bottles placed on the tables, suggesting that everyone has their own "tastes and needs." They confirmed that players are offered their choice of drinks when they arrive for the press conference, which includes water, Coca-Cola and Coke Zero.

Coca-Cola has yet to acknowledge any of the incidents. But how much more damage can they sustain to their brand before they hit back?