Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared to have a flight with fourth official Craig Pawson at half-time in his side's 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

City went into Sunday's game at Kenilworth Road looking to end their four-game winless run. But they fell 1-0 at the half-time break, thanks to a goal from Luton's Elijah Adebayo. The English forward headed a cross from Andros Townsend that beat City goalkeeper Ederson, leaving the home fans ecstatic.

Watch Pep Guardiola's brawl with official

When the players left the pitch at half-time, City manager Guardiola looked evidently upset but for unknown reasons as he vented his frustration towards fourth official Pawson. In a video circling on social media, the Spanish boss was seen pointing his finger at the official and even pushing one of his staff members when they attempted to pull him away.

Pep Guardiola does not seem happy at half-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/8rg3lhSZdt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Had City lost on Sunday, they would have recorded their first back-to-back defeats in the Premier League since December 2019. However, Guardiola's boys bounced back in the second half, with Bernardo Silva equalising in the 62nd minute with a fine curling effort. Three minutes later, Jack Grealish completed his side's turnaround as he converted Julian Alvarez's low cross. The Hatters eventually failed to draw level and ended up losing 2-1.

During the post-match conference, Guardiola did not reveal what he said to Pawson after the game. But he did take the reporters through how he boosted his players' morale to improve their performance levels after a below-par first 45 minutes.

"I said to them: 'What do we want to do, feel sorry for ourselves? It is football, it is life, it happens. Even if they score a second goal, what do you want to do, complain again and say we are unlucky?'" Guardiola told reporters on Sunday.

Guardiola also said to his players: "Big characters, the big teams like this one is, are defined in these situations.

"We can win 18 games in a row but that doesn't define who you really are. You are defined now, in this moment, four games without winning and 1-0 in a tough stadium. They don't need to prove to me what they are capable of because they are an extraordinary group but the competition demands you prove it again," the City boss added.

Guardiola offers Haaland update

City returned to winning ways even though star forward Erling Haaland was not a part of their match-day squad. The Norwegian forward suffered a foot injury in the Etihad side's loss to Aston Villa on Dec. 6.

However, Guardiola issued a positive update on Haaland's fitness after the game, but was unable to give a clear return date for the striker, who has recorded 14 goals in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Speaking of Haaland's situation, Guardiola said he was hopeful of having his star forward back in time for their home league game against Crystal Palace on Dec. 16.

"Stress, no fracture. Please don't ask if he broke his foot. It's just stress. We have to take it day by day, week by week. He could be ready for Crystal Palace, hopefully he will be ready for Saudi Arabia. He wants to be ready. During the season there are injuries, suspensions," said Guardiola on Haaland.

Adding further, Guardiola revealed that after the game at Villa Park, Haaland "could not work properly".

"I spoke with him yesterday and he said he feels much better. Maybe Crystal Palace he will be ready. We will see," said Guardiola.

Man City has a busy week coming up, with their next match against Serbian club FK Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League on Wednesday. Three days later, they will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium before travelling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for their Club World Cup final, which is on Dec. 19. Their opponents are yet to be decided.