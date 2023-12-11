The La Liga match between Granada and Athletic Club on Sunday was suspended after the tragic death of a fan in the stands at Los Carmenes.

The match was halted after 17 minutes as paramedics tried to revive a Granada fan who had a cardiac arrest. When the death of the season ticket holder was confirmed, both teams agreed to suspend the game. Athletic Club was 1-0 up, courtesy of Inaki Williams' goal.

The hosts took to social media to offer their condolences to the fan's "family and friends as well as to the entire Granada family".

Desde la Entidad queremos enviar nuestras más sinceras condolencias a los familiares y allegados, así como a toda la familia granadinista.



El partido entre el Granada CF y el Athletic Club, suspendido tras el fallecimiento de un abonado de nuestro Club. — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) December 10, 2023

Athletic Club also released a statement on their official social media accounts. "La Liga and the two clubs have agreed to call off the match due to the death of a fan at Los Cármenes. Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones," the club wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

⚠️ @LaLigaEN and the two clubs have agreed to call off the match due to the death of a fan at Los Cármenes.



⚫ Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones.#GranadaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon was appreciated by Granada supporters for helping to inform officials of the incident in the stands. Soon after the incident happened, the gravity of the situation was known to be serious, with the fans chanting for the ball to be put out of play.

Players from both sides left the Carmenes pitch 20 minutes after the match was initially stopped.

La Liga has announced that the match will be completed on Monday in Granada. "Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao was suspended following the tragic death of a fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Cármenes," the league said.

"Our condolences go out to their family and friends, as well as to all Granada fans. At the request of LaLiga, the RFEF competition judge has ruled that the fixture will resume on Dec. 11 at 9pm. The match will restart from the 17th minute," added the league.

Fans who had tickets for the initial game will be allowed to attend. Also, the club has ensured it would reimburse the fans who do not wish to return to the stands on Monday to watch the game.

"Fans who have purchased a seat for #GranadaAthletic are asked to keep it. The club will proceed to reimburse them," wrote Granada FC on X.

Se ruega a los aficionados que hayan adquirido una localidad para el #GranadaAthletic que la conserven. El club procederá al reembolso de las mismas. — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) December 10, 2023

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona are among the clubs to have responded to the news at Granada. "FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the loved ones of the fan who passed away during the game between Granada and Athletic Club. Rest in peace," the Catalan club wrote on their official social media accounts.

FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the loved ones of the fan who passed away during the game between Granada and Athletic Club. Rest in peace. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2023

Granada are due to take on Celta Vigo on Dec. 16 in an away La Liga game. Athletic Club, meanwhile, will host Atletico Madrid on the same day.