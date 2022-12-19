An Argentina fan left nothing to the imagination after getting caught up in the frenzy of celebrating the Albiceleste's 2022 World Cup final triumph. As the players celebrated the win on the pitch, the Argentine fans were bouncing in the stands, and that was when cameras caught a female fan exposing her breasts.

The fan, who had whipped off her top to wave it, was hoping to be covered by a giant Argentina flag that was held across her. However, as the broadcasters cameras panned the celebrating crowd - she was left exposed as the flag dropped.

Aficionada argentina hace topless tras ganar Argentina el Mundial de Qatar. pic.twitter.com/xtV1qTaaSm — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) December 18, 2022

The Argentina fan instantly went viral with viewers sharing the video multiple times on various social media platforms. The yet to be identified woman risks potential jail time in Qatar owing to the Middle Eastern nation's strict dress code guidelines.

The Qatar Tourism Authority had given a clear mandate for tourists with regards to the dress code. It stated: "Visitors (men and women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding exceedingly revealing clothing in public."

"It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

Non-Qatari women are not required to wear the abaya - a long black robe that covers them from head to toe. However, fans were asked to wear tops and skirts that covered their shoulders and knees - and it included the glamourous WAGs of the visiting nations.

As per the rules, if the woman in the video faces action, so should the man next to her, as he is also flouting the mandate issued by the tourism authority. Despite the conservative nature of Qatar, not everyone followed the rules. Apart from the Argentines in the viral video, Croatian fan Ivana Knoll openly went against them numerous times.

Knoll became the most famous World Cup fan after turning up in racy outfits for all of Croatia's games. She wore short skirts and revealing bra tops and even posed in bikinis in the desert. She was mobbed by football fans, but despite criticism from certain quarters, she avoided the ire of the authorities and was not charged.

Amid all the frenzy in the stands, Argentina were crowned as the world champions in what has been dubbed the greatest FIFA World Cup final ever. Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Les Bleus came back thrice to end it 3-3 after extra-time.