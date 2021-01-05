Netflix confirmed that a "We Can Be Heroes" sequel is in the works with Robert Rodriguez set to return as director and screenwriter.

The streaming giant announced the return of the superhero film in a Twitter post on Monday along with a rundown on how the movie fared in terms of viewership when it premiered on Christmas Day 2020.

"In their first four weeks, it's projected that 63 million households will have courted Shondaland's 'Bridgerton' and 44 million households will have suited up for Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes,' making this our biggest viewing week between Christmas and New Year's ever!" reads the tweet.

"And breaking news: a 'WE CAN BE HEROES' sequel is in development from writer-director Robert Rodriguez!"

And breaking news: a WE CAN BE HEROES sequel is in development from writer-director Robert Rodriguez! https://t.co/FIEhkoAUlD — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 4, 2021

Rodriguez, who is behind the "Spy Kids" franchise and "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," chimed in and confirmed that the sequel is in "full development" at Netflix.

44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel with @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/swFm7xWIC7 Why advertise with us January 4, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the movie as the leader of an organisation of super-powered people, also confirmed the sequel.

Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes pic.twitter.com/vF1RJY1Aaq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 5, 2021

According to Variety, "We Can Be Heroes" ranked first place on the Top 10 kids overall list on Netflix in 88 out of 93 countries between Dec.25 and Dec. 31. It landed Top 10 for all films on the streamer globally. As Netflix stated, 44 million households viewed the movie in the first 28 days of its release.

The movie follows the children of earth's superheroes as they rescue their parents after being abducted by aliens. Whip-smart Missy Moreno (YaYa Gosselin) leads the group of superkids as they try to break out of their secret government safe house run by Ms. Granada. They must use their unique powers in order to escape and bring their parents back alive.

The other cast members in the film include Taylor Dooley, who reprised her role as Lavagirl, and JJ Dashnaw who replaced Taylor Lautner as Sharkboy. Christian Slater also stars in the movie as Tech-No, Adriana Barraza as Grandma Moreno, Boyd Holbrook as Miracle Guy, and Pedro Pascal as Missy's dad Marcus Moreno.

Aside from "We Can Be Heroes," Rodriguez also directed other films including "Alita: Battle Angel," "Machete," "Sin City" and its sequel "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For."