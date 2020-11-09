Tottenham Hotspur defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Sunday at the Hawthorns stadium. Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal to help his side register their third consecutive victory. The Spurs currently occupy the second spot in the league table with 17 points from eight matches.

In fact, at the moment of their victory on Sunday, the Spurs went to the top of the table. However, later, they were replaced by Leicester City after the Foxes won 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Interestingly, this was the first time since September 2017 that a Jose Mourinho-led side topped the Premier League table, albeit for only a brief period.

The Spurs manager Mourinho praised Kane's "special" qualities. The 27-year old England captain's latest achievement came only days after he registered his 200th goal for Tottenham.

According to BBC, Mourinho said, "This guy does much more than scoring goals. For example, last five minutes he was playing as a number six and winning balls in front of the defence. Special. Harry Kane you have to say has this many goals, this many assists, this number of balls recovered, this number of duels won. This number of balls that he saved his team in defensive set-pieces. This is Harry Kane. It's goals plus this and this and this and that."

The 57-year old Portuguese manager further stated that Kane won't be affected by his accomplishments so far and he would be eager to score another 150 goals. As it stands, Kane has now been directly involved in 27 goals over his last 14 starts for the Spurs across all competitions. Out of those, he netted the ball 17 times and assisted 10.

There wasn't much happening in the game most of the time and at one point, it seemed like neither of the sides would be able to score. During the second half, the hosts came close to scoring but Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept out Darnell Furlong's header. It was in the 88th minute when Kane scored the winner.

West Brom has now scored only one goal in their last five matches. As a result, they continue to stay in the relegation zone. Although the season has a long way to go, West Brom will have a mountain to climb as far as maintaining their top-flight status is concerned.