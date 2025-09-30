The United States government faces a potential shutdown on 1 October 2025 if Congress and the White House fail to reach a funding deal. The shutdown deadline is midnight, and if no agreement is reached, federal agencies will begin suspending operations.

While most headlines focus on federal employees missing paycheques, the wider question of what happens during a government shutdown highlights hidden impacts that go far beyond salaries.

Public Health at Risk

One of the most serious but less visible effects of the government shutdown 2025 is its toll on public health agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has confirmed that around 41% of its workforce, or approximately 32,460 employees, would be furloughed.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to lose about 64% of staff, while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) could see up to 75% of its workforce sent home.

These furloughs would stall disease monitoring, laboratory work, and outbreak response. Experts warn that gaps in surveillance could leave the country vulnerable to sudden public health threats, from seasonal flu spikes to unexpected epidemics.

Medical research projects would also grind to a halt, delaying potentially life-saving treatments and studies already in progress.

Federal Workers Face Uncertainty

Previous shutdowns largely relied on furloughs, where staff are sent home without pay but return when funding resumes. However, the Trump administration has directed agencies to prepare for mass layoffs in the event of a shutdown.

According to a memo from the the Office of Management and Budget shared with POLITICO, nonessential workers could face dismissal rather than temporary furlough.

This shift has already unsettled the federal workforce. Unions and advocacy groups report that employees feel under pressure, with some choosing to resign before any potential shutdown begins.

Several reports have noted that over 100,000 federal workers have left or threatened to leave due to what they describe as fear and intimidation. Analysts suggest that this could lead to a long-term brain drain, as skilled workers exit government service for private sector stability.

Disruption to Daily Life

For ordinary Americans, the impact of a shutdown goes well beyond headlines about paycheques. National parks, museums, and public heritage sites are likely to close or scale back operations, disappointing tourists and affecting local economies that rely on visitor spending.

Small businesses with federal contracts may also be hit immediately, facing delayed payments and uncertainty over project timelines. Construction, defence, and pharmaceutical sectors could see regulatory delays, as fewer staff are available to process permits, licences, and reviews.

Even families relying indirectly on federal programmes, such as childcare and health services, may feel the strain as funding disruptions trickle down to state and local levels.

Political and Economic Fallout

The political stand-off has centred on whether a continuing resolution should include healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats argue that subsidies must be extended, while Republicans push for a short-term funding bill without policy provisions.

The economic effects of a shutdown could grow with its duration. A short lapse may cause minor delays, but prolonged closures ripple through consumer confidence, federal contracting, and overall economic activity.

The 2018–19 shutdown lasted 35 days, the longest in US history, and cost billions in lost productivity and delayed services. With the current standoff unresolved, the risk of similar disruption looms large.

What to Watch Next

The deadline for a funding agreement is 12.01 a.m. on 1 October. Republicans have proposed extending government funding until 21 November, but Democrats have rejected the offer without policy guarantees.

Agencies have already begun rolling out contingency plans in case funding lapses. Observers say the coming hours will determine whether the US enters another disruptive government shutdown, with consequences stretching far beyond missed paycheques and into the daily lives of millions.