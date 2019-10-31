Taylor Swift is a force to reckon with. Be it her music or her public life, she makes her voice heard. This time, the pop-star spoke about the unfair treatment of female artists in the music industry and made some powerful remarks.

Taking a stand against slut-shaming in the industry, the singer recalled an early period of her career where people "reduced" her because of her relationship status and made her songwriting look like a "trick" instead of talent.

"When I was 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to, like, kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," the "Blank Space" singer said in a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beat 1.

The Grammy-winner said people resort to "slut-shaming" to minimise the skills of a woman who is succeeding at her work, reports E! News.

"It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame," said the 29-year-old singer.

Swift called out the media for use of words like "another breakup" and said this kind of language sends the artist into a "real sad place". She also pointed out the blatant sexism towards female artists in the music industry as they are made to feel they are "doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success."

"Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them," Swift said.

The "Bad Blood" singer had a word of advice for the young artists who may experience similar situations when their stardom begins to rise. "Do not let anything stop you from making art. Just make things. Do not get so caught up in this that it stops you from making art or if you need to, make art about this but never stop making things," Swift said.

On the professional front, the singer is enjoying the success of her record-breaking album "Lover", and is also set to receive the prestigious "Artist of the Decade" award at this year's American Music Awards.