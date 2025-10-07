Taylor Swift's newest tracklist, 'The Life of A Show Girl', continues to make waves–showcasing confidence and glamorous themes after its drop last Friday, 3 October–capturing global attention once again, but not everyone's applauding.

A Christian Evangelist and the Southern Baptist Convention's (SBC) director of Next Gen Evangelism for the North American Mission Board (NAMB), Shane Pruitt, turned to social media to ring the warning bells for Swift's new album.

In his post, Pruitt claimed that as he read through all the lyrics of Swift's twelve songs, eight of them contain an 'explicit warning'. He also added that the album 'paints a picture of womanhood being shaped by performance, fame, self-definition, sensuality, sexuality, fame, and embracing your emotional instability'.

Immediate thoughts on Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”



Read through all of the lyrics of the 12 songs. 8 of them carry an “Explicit warning”.



First of all, it doesn’t carry as much of the dark undertones as The Tortured Poets Department did. (Maybe, because… — Shane Pruitt (@shane_pruitt78) October 3, 2025

'I know it's not supposed to be a Christian album,' he said. 'Music is entertainment. But words have meaning — and what we consume shapes how we think, feel, and live.'

The evangelist also reminds Christian parents that they have a 'duty' to guide their children towards what is 'true, lovely, and holy'.

Emphasising mindfulness by exposing the children to popular music that often carries deeper worldviews beneath catchy melodies.

Because 'ultimately', he says, Swift isn't just selling songs — she's selling a worldview. Which are 'identity is self-created, love is ultimate but often fleeting, self-expression is sacred, critics are enemies, and the stage is the throne.'

Pruitt goes on with his post, sharing his thoughts on the album in four key points:

1. Identity Rooted in Self-Expression, Not in God

He points out that the album celebrates a person who is self-made and glorifies a constantly shifting identity that is rooted and defined by 'image, sexuality, applause, and high emotions,' rather than spiritual truth—the scripture teaching.

'True identity isn't something we perform into existence,' he wrote. 'It's something we receive from God.'

He adds that while the 'showgirl' persona might feel empowering, he warns 'it's ultimately exhausting because self-worship always leads to burnout.'

2. Love Presented as Ultimate

Furthermore, Pruitt points out that the album portrays love as the 'highest form of salvation' but at the same time intoxicating and painful, in his words, it's 'fragile, unfaithful, and wounding' which results in 'emotional chaos elevated as truth'.

He claimed that this is a contrast of the love Christianity offers: 'a love that is not fickle or dependent on feelings. Real love comes from Christ alone.'

3. Sexuality Without Sacredness

On his third point, the evangelist compared the album to most of the pop culture that treats sensuality as liberation and power.

He reminds the faithful that the Scripture teaches the opposite, defining sexuality as sacred—a reflection of divine love within marriage. He explains that 'biblical love doesn't lead to repression, but reverence.'

4. Glory Without God

Lastly, Pruitt warns that Swift's album glorifies fame–the 'lights, adoration, and self-exaltation.'

He emphasised that Christian life should be about 'humility, holiness, and pointing glory back to God.' He added that the album is 'an honest portrayal of the modern "self-help and self-love" movement.'

In the end, Pruitt ultimately slammed the 'The Life of a Showgirl' album, stating, 'We don't need a generation of "showgirls" or even "showboys". We need a generation that realizes their ultimate identity is being a daughter and son of the King.'