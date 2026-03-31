RoboSense's full-year 2025 results mark a notable departure from the sector's prevailing growth-at-all-costs approach. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company achieved total revenue of approximately RMB 751 million, representing a 46.1% year-over-year increase, alongside an operating profit of around RMB 130 million. More importantly, the Company reported a net profit of approximately RMB 104 million, marking its first-ever profitable quarter since founding. This strong performance also drove full-year gross profit to approximately RMB 514 million — a massive 81.3% year-over-year surge — and pushed the full-year gross margin to 26.5%.

The profit did not arrive in isolation. While much of the LiDAR industry remained locked in a price war for automotive OEM contracts, RoboSense had been building a second revenue engine in robotics. In the fourth quarter alone, the robotics segment delivered approximately 221,200 units, a year-over-year surge of 2, 565%.and a quarter-over-quarter growth of 523.1%. During this quarter, revenue from the robotics business climbed to RMB 347 million, accounting for approximately 49.0% of total product sales revenue. Full-year robotics shipments reached approximately 303,000 units, securing the top position globally across various key categories, including humanoid robots, autonomous delivery, and robotic lawnmowers.

The robotics push was not a reactive move. RoboSense had spent years developing a multi-vertical strategy designed to reduce exposure to any single end market. As automotive OEM timelines proved difficult to predict through 2025, that diversification showed up directly in the income statement.

Cost structure reinforced the result. RoboSense's proprietary SPAD-SoC and 2D VCSEL digital chip architecture drove significant reductions in unit cost, allowing the Company to expand shipment volumes while simultaneously improving margins. That combination has proven difficult for much of the sector to replicate.

RoboSense's results bring into focus a widening strategic divide within the LiDAR industry. One path leans heavily on automotive concentration, leaving companies exposed to OEM pricing pressure and procurement cycles that can shift quickly. The other, which RoboSense has committed to, centers on a multi-vertical platform built around proprietary digital architecture and in-house chip development. The Q4 profit offers the clearest financial evidence yet that this second path is working.

RoboSense enters 2026 with plans to expand annual production capacity to 4 million units. The Company is targeting continued strong growth through its dual-engine ADAS and Robotics strategy, with total LiDAR sales projected to grow by two to three times year-over-year in 2026.

Chief Executive and Founder Mark Qiu was direct about where the Company is headed. 'Our strategic direction is crystal clear', he said. 'RoboSense is a robotics company. Our ultimate vision is to make LiDAR as ubiquitous as cameras.'

For institutional investors who have spent years waiting for deep-tech companies to demonstrate that growth and profitability can coexist, RoboSense's 2025 results offer concrete evidence. Sustaining that performance through 2026, as competition intensifies across both automotive and robotics, will determine whether this marks a genuine turning point or a single strong quarter.