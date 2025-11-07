Media personality and the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole, faces backlash online after posting a Halloween video interpreted as a subtle jab at Taylor Swift.

In her video, Nicole dressed up as R&B singer Toni Braxton and lip-synced to He Wasn't Man Enough. Social media users were quick to notice that it refers to Kelce's decision not to propose to her after high-profile engagement news with Swift. Several people sided with the influencer, flooding her comment section with shady comments about the pop star.

But the reaction escalated when users began resurfacing racist and homophobic tweets from Nicole's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Swifties Link Kayla Nicole's Halloween Video to Swift

According to Pop Rant, supporters of the pop singer, Swifties, argued that the song choice was too specific to be coincidental, with many presenting the clip as a direct response to Swift's public romance.

Addressing the controversy on a podcast, Nicole said that the video was not a targeted message and instead came from a personal memory. She explained that she grew up listening to the song with a childhood friend named 'Taylor', making the connection to the pop star purely coincidental.

In her words, recalling the memory made her feel 'lighthearted and silly', insisting she had no hidden meaning.

However, fans of Kelce were not satisfied with the explanation. It was further found that friends of the influencers left a comment on her video, 'Will the real showgirl step to the front', and Nicole herself commented that she had time to talk back.

Last month, October, Swift released her record-breaking The Life of a Showgirl album that shattered Adele's debut sales. In one of the songs, 'Opalite', the popstar dropped the lyric 'You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose', in reference to Kelce's previous relationship.

Nicole frequently shared details of her relationship with the NFL player on Instagram and Snapchat, posting photos from vacations, private dinners, and other intimate moments. Fans later claimed these were moments that should've remained private and that Kelce himself even appeared uncomfortable in some videos.

Swifties Resurfaced Kayla Nicole's Problematic Tweets

Swifties believe Nicole's explanation did not settle the issue. Shortly after her defence, users began sharing screenshots of old tweets from her X account that contained racist and homophobic language.

In the heat of her feud with Swifties, Nicole posted on X with 'Protect black women. Respect black women', which backfired after a viral tweet quoted her with a video of her being dry-humped on stage by Rihanna's abuser, Chris Brown.

Several of the influencer's tweets also looked down on black women, with a post saying she loves when 'black guys on set don't like black girls' and there is always that one 'obnoxiously loud black girl'. She also did not spare celebrities like Vanessa Bryant, Helen Lasichanh (Pharrell Williams' wife), and even Nicki Minaj.

Aside from targeting black people, Swifties also resurfaced Nicole's 'homophobic' take on having a gay child and 'racist' tweets against Mexicans, Asians, and Latinos, with users observing that she often tweeted in white men's favour by shading Obama and praising Trump.

Kayla Nicole outed as a racist? A thread of all her questionable old tweets—screenshot before she deletes! https://t.co/hP7VhpN2BW pic.twitter.com/eOUWmAOo1u — ethan (kamala’s version) (@swiftiexzquad) November 6, 2025

Nicole has since deactivated her X account and limited comments on her Instagram.