Julia Fox's social resurfacing has reignited a simmering online dispute between camp Charli and camp Swift, and it is playing out in public.

Julia Fox has been resharing TikTok clips critical of Taylor Swift's new album, prompting a sharp reaction from Swift's fanbase and a wider debate about loyalty, art and online pile-ons.

The resharing comes amid renewed speculation that Taylor Swift's track 'Actually Romantic' contains a swipe at Charli XCX, a singer for whom Fox has publicly shown support.

What started as a handful of short clips on TikTok has become a trending flashpoint, partly because Fox is not a neutral bystander: she appears in Charli XCX's star-studded '360' video and has repeatedly spoken of her admiration for the artist.

Fox's TikTok Reposts Spark Online Backlash

Over the weekend Fox's TikTok account began to populate with reposts of creators who were, bluntly, underwhelmed by Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl.

Outlets documented multiple reshared clips that describe the album as 'mean' or 'intellectually lazy', and highlighted at least one repost captioned, 'Charli babe get behind me I gotchu' — a clear expression of support.

Those re-posts rapidly spurred commentary from Swift's fans, many of whom accused Fox of piling in or of 'attention-seeking' behaviour.

Social posts on X captured the tone: users noted Fox's repeated reposts and framed them as unnecessary provocation, further fanning the flames of a fan-led culture war rather than a confirmed artist-to-artist dispute.

The way Julia fox is reposting soooo much shade towards T swift is sending me 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Jay (@jaychallenge1) October 6, 2025

A Longstanding Bond With Charli Xcx

Fox's intervention is not happening in a vacuum: she has a visible public history with Charli XCX. Charli's official '360' video features Fox among an ensemble of contemporary 'it' girls, a cameo that the video's YouTube posting and press coverage explicitly credit, underlining the pair's creative proximity.

Fox has also voiced direct, public support for Charli. In a filmed interview circulated by entertainment outlets, she told hosts she was 'obviously in support of Charli XCX' and joked about being ready to step into any project Charli might bring her way.

That proximity; wedding attendance, cameos, on-camera praise, explains why Fox's reposts are being read less as casual commentary and more as an act of allyship. Pedestrian noted the dynamic explicitly pointing to Fox's role in Charli's social orbit as a factor in how her actions are interpreted online.

Swifties' Reaction and the Wider Context

Why does a few reposted TikToks cause such heat? Because Swift's new album arrived amid an already fraught moment. Some listeners interpret the song 'Actually Romantic' as containing references to Charli XCX, which has reawakened old fan-led rivalries and intense online speculation.

Media outlets have analysed lyrics and visual Easter eggs, and commentary pieces map how a handful of lines can be amplified into claims of rivalry.

The result is a feedback loop: fans dissect lyrics, other creators publish hot takes, and public figures with ties to those creators, like Fox, are pulled into the argument whether they intend to be or not. Even musicians and industry peers have been drawn into side conversations, with responses on social platforms ranging from supportive to outraged.

Fox's own public remarks complicate the picture. She has previously criticised the way women are blamed for men's public failures, telling interviewers she had watched people blame Swift when her partner underperformed in an NFL match, language that outlets quoted as illustrative of Fox's broader view on gendered scrutiny.

At the moment the dispute remains primarily fan-driven, evidence of direct animus between Swift and Charli XCX is thin, and both artists continue to operate professionally.

Fox's reposts will likely be judged differently by different audiences: to some they are a frank expression of loyalty to a friend; to others they will appear as ill-timed provocation in an already febrile environment. Either way, the incident demonstrates how quickly fandom and celebrity overlap in the social media era, and how a trivial act on a social feed can become headline news.

The moment may be loud, but it is the fans who are turning the volume up — not necessarily the artists themselves.