Taylor Swift's music, Alex Cooper says, was the soundtrack to a formative romantic and sexual reckoning in her adolescence.

The revelation came during a light-hearted but candid interview on Owen Thiele's podcast 'In Your Dreams', where the 'Call Her Daddy' host traced teenage yearning, identity exploration, and the consolations of pop music.

Cooper told Thiele that Swift's Fearless-era songs had been a defining cultural touchstone during the years she was learning who she was attracted to and why rejection felt meaningful. The aside, that Swift had been her 'sexual awakening for women', was delivered with a laugh but has since prompted wider discussion about fandom, sexual identity, and the language public figures use when reflecting on their formative years.

The Confession: Context And Tone

On the episode recorded for 7 November 2025, Cooper noticed a poster of Taylor Swift's Fearless album behind Thiele's mic and began recounting how those songs shaped her youth. She explained how the music provided a narrative for teenage heartbreak and even coloured how she interpreted male attention.

When Thiele teased her about whether she had been 'in love with Taylor', Cooper replied that Swift had, jokingly, been her 'sexual awakening for women', then immediately softened the remark with an apologetic laugh. The exchange was brief and framed as a personal reflection rather than a provocation.

Cooper's comment lands at the intersection of celebrity worship and personal identity formation, a terrain where humour, earnestness, and the risk of misinterpretation collide. Many public figures use cultural artefacts to map their adolescent emotions; naming a musician as pivotal is a social shorthand for how songs provided vocabulary for desire and pain.

@tmz Alex Cooper says Taylor Swift opened her eyes sexually as a teenage girl ... and it's all thanks to one album. FULL STORY IN BIO! 🎥: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele ♬ original sound - TMZ

For Cooper, the Fearless era appears to have offered both consolation and a way to make sense of confusing early attractions. That the comment has been circulated widely by entertainment outlets reflects both interest in Cooper's private life and the enduring public appetite for confessions about sexual discovery.

Fandom, Sexuality, And The Public Gaze

This exchange also reopened a broader conversation about how fans narrate their attachments to stars. Swift's songwriting has long been read as diaristic and emotionally explicit, which can make her a focal point for listeners who are negotiating new feelings.

For some, naming an artist as a formative influence is an intimate admission; for others, it is a playful hyperbole. Cooper's framing: delivered on a comedy-leaning podcast and punctuated with irony, complicates simple readings.

Critics and commentators have pointed out that such statements can be exaggerated for entertainment value, but they also underline the real emotional work pop music can perform during adolescence.

Reaction on social platforms was mixed: fans found the claim amusing or benign, while some commentators treated it as fodder for debate about celebrity, sexual identity, and authenticity. Media outlets republished the clip and social excerpts, often adding contextual detail about

Cooper's public persona and past interviews in which she listed Swift among dream podcast guests. Legal or ethical concerns do not arise from the remark itself, which is a personal memory, but the episode highlights how offhand comments by high-profile podcasters can quickly dominate headlines.

Her remarks read less like a sensational confession and more like a cultural memoir: how music, peer dynamics and the desire for validation shaped formative erotic imagination. Readers seeking to judge tone or emphasis should consult the episode in full.