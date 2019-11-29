"The Walking Dead" season 10 midseason finale aired last week with a massive cliffhanger. Leaving fans worried about the future of Carol and the party, the show has taken a winter break. However, fans are assured that AMC's post-apocalypse series will be returning next year with the remaining half of the season 10. Here is what we know about episode 9. Also, find out the return date.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 9.]

The midseason finale revealed how Dante has destroyed Alexandrians from the inside. He was behind so many disasters the group had to face recently. Meanwhile, Gamma, who reveals herself to be Mary, succeeds in winning Aaron's trust. And Carol lets her emotions take control of her as she decides to chase Alpha down with her gang, leading everyone to a death trap where Alpha has hidden the massive horde of walkers.

Moving on to the "TWD" season 10 midseason premiere, it is certain that not everyone will come out of the cave unscathed. The Walking Dead's current villain is very much in control of everything and her plan looks like an ultimate death trap. Many media outlets and fan theories speculate some major deaths at this juncture, setting up the ground for the much-awaited battle between the communities and The Whisperers.

Meanwhile, the network released an extended promo for the "TWD" season 10B. It probably features glimpses of the events from "TWD" season 10 episode 9 wherein Gamma arrives at Alexandria and breaks the big news about Carol, Daryl and the others being trapped in the cave full of walkers.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the Alexandrians trapped in the dungeon surrounded by Alpha's horde of walkers. Michonne is sailing across the sea on her boat, but her destination remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Rosita questions the information delivered to them by Gamma and wonders if any of this is real. But things are about to change as she discovers a Whisperer hovering over her baby.

The next shot shows Negan and Alpha, and Negan reveals to her that the spy she has been looking for is "right here" in her camp. Back in the cave, Daryl and Carol look completely helpless.

So, when is "TWD" season 10 returning? AMC has confirmed that midseason premiere airs on February 23, 2020.