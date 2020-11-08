Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have not been able to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple got engaged in February.

With UK going into second lockdown last week, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have missed the opportunity to tie the knot. As per new guidelines, couples are not allowed to host a wedding celebration.

According to government guidance, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not permitted unless one of those getting married is seriously ill and is not expected to recover.

According to Hello, Johnson and Symonds could opt to host a virtual ceremony. But, they would definitely hope to have some family and friends there. The couple could have got legally married in the three-month interim period after the first lockdown was lifted. The British Prime Minister was preoccupied with dealing with a global pandemic, Symonds was busy parenting their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

A spokesperson for Johnson revealed that the couple got engaged in February. At that time, it was also confirmed that Johnson and Symonds were expecting a baby in summer.

In July, there were speculations that Johnson and Symonds hoped to tie the knot in August, when he announced that from the 1st of the month, couples would be able to hold wedding receptions with up to 30 guests.

During an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he was asked whether he would be taking advantage of the rules, to which he cryptically replied: "Well, aha! That's a jolly good question."

Their nuptials will mark Johnson's third marriage, following his divorce from Marina Wheeler earlier this year. Their wedding will also go down in history with him becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office since the Earl of Grafton in 1769.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Symonds had their son, Wilfred, reportedly baptised in a top-secret "Covid-secure" ceremony in September.