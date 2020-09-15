Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds had their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, reportedly baptised in a top-secret "Covid-secure" ceremony on Saturday.

According to a report in The Sun, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds held a top-secret baptism for their four-month-old son over the weekend, which was attended by only a few family and friends. The couple also skipped on holding a reception after the religious ceremony as they were reportedly keen on setting a good example for the public by following social distancing rules.

"After everything Boris and Carrie have been through this year, baptising Wilfred was a very special moment," a source told the outlet, adding: "They shared it with a small number of people and the service was simple but beautiful, with lots of tears and laughter."

The British prime minister's official residence Downing Street has not confirmed the baptism. The couple has also not released any photographs of the ceremony.

"They're not intending to release photographs as it was a special private moment," the insider said. Wilfred was born on April 29 this year, just days after his father left intensive care following a battle with COVID-19. The baby's middle name Nicholas is a tribute to the two doctors Nick Price and Nick Hart who treated Johnson while he was in the hospital with the deadly disease.

Another source said about the baptism: "It was a priority for Boris and ­Carrie that the entire ­baptism was Covid secure. There was no reception or party afterwards. Perhaps they'll have a big celebration whenever they get married."

The baptism was held just days before new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings came into effect in the country due to a rise in coronavirus cases, on Sunday. The number of people who can attend a social gathering has been slashed to six, and those who violate the new restrictions by inviting more people may face fines ranging from £100 to £3,200.

The rule which came into force on late Sunday night applies to both indoor and outdoor settings. The earlier guidelines allowed the gatherings of a maximum of 30 people.