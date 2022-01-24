The fact that Bulgaria is home to many online betting operators means these companies have to be innovative in order to gain new customers. Some brands try to focus on their betting section and design. Although this tactic is usually effective, others prefer to offer the best bonuses. Consequently, they provide various proposals for new signees and several offers for registered punters.

Although certain bonuses for Bulgarian clients can't be used by punters from other countries, there are some exceptions. One of the brands that will become available worldwide is known as Palms Bet because it is home to various proposals available for Bulgarian clients. Most of them will likely be accessible to foreign clients, so let's go through them.

Free Bet For New Customers

One of the things that people check before they start betting is the promo section. According to Efirbet, Palms Bet offers a huge variety of bonuses for Bulgarian gamblers, which probably doesn't come as a surprise. This company plays a big role in the iGaming business in the Balkan country. Hence, it has a special welcome promotion for new signees, which will double their first transaction.

Punters interested in availing themselves of this reward have to sign up and make a successful transaction. They can use every payment solution, apart from Skrill, which means there are numerous alternatives to choose from. Once ready, the bookie will grant them the bonus funds in the form of a free bet.

Similar to other reload offers found on other betting platforms, users will have to complete a rollover condition to pull out their winnings. Palms Bet requires its clients to use the bonus and deposit amount a minimum of six times in the next 30 days before making a withdrawal request. Interestingly, sports bettors have to try and wager on markets with odds of 1.50 or greater.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Although Palms Bet is notorious for its sportsbook, it is also home to an industry-leading casino section. It will most likely give its foreign customers the chance to access the casino games once it becomes available in other countries, which means there will be a special offer for new casino players. Those who take a look at the Palms Bet bonus code review for Bulgaria from Efirbet will see that they can get a 100% bonus of up to 100 LEV.

Following the successful transaction, customers can use the bonus while playing slots. Like the previous reward for new signees, this one has a wagering condition. People need to wager their initial deposit and the bonus at least 20 times to make a withdrawal.

The Reload Offer For Existing Users

The two welcome proposals are fun, but they are not accessible to people who already created an account and made their first deposit. Fortunately, Palms Bet has a few other things for punters who its active users.

The first promotion that will likely be available to international bettors in the future is the reload bonus. Like the signup reward, this offer comes in the form of a 100% deposit bonus. With that being said, people can use it only if they receive a special SMS or an email. Once that happens, bettors can get a bonus after making a transaction. Usually, Palms Bet will provide them around 48 hours to use the offer.

Cash Ball

Despite the fact that the casino section found at Palms Bet is among the best in Bulgaria,the operator has many sports betting customers. Hence, it gives them the opportunity to access a special reward when they place a bet of 5 LEV or more. Once that happens, the iGaming operator will give its punters the chance to choose from 30 golden medals, each of which has a unique symbol. Bettors' goal should be to open the same four symbols because this will give them an additional reward.

Usually, the more money you spend, the higher the chances of using this proposal. If you win something, Palms Bet will allow you to withdraw it right away. This means you won't have to complete any rollover requirements.

Live Casino Cashback

The last interesting proposal that Bulgarians have the chance to test while using Palms Bet's platform is the live casino cashback. Online bettors worldwide like playing games with real dealers, which means this proposal will likely be available in other countries.

Interestingly, this promotion only becomes active if players lose at least 1000 LEV within the given week. Once that happens, Palms Bet will provide them with 10% of the money, (up to 1000 LEV). This amount must be wagered once before withdrawing it.