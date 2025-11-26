A brutal attack on a Chicago commuter has intensified scrutiny of Illinois' 'no cash bail' policy after authorities confirmed that the suspect responsible for the violent assault had been arrested 72 times before being released under monitoring.

The incident took place on the city's 'L' train, where 26-year-old Bethany MaGee was reportedly doused in gasoline and set on fire by a man with a long history of violent behaviour and multiple felony convictions.

The victim is now in critical condition, receiving treatment for severe burns. The assault has shocked Chicago residents and rapidly entered national debate over bail reform and violent crime.

Whitehouse Statement

The strongest reaction to the incident has come from the White House, which published a statement directly linking MaGee's assault to Illinois' no cash bail policy, calling it an example of 'soft-on-crime insanity'. In an official article released on 25 November 2025, the administration argued that the elimination of cash bail enabled the assailant to 'walk free' despite a history of violence. It stated:

'How many more innocent Americans have to be victimised before Democrat politicians admit their sick, soft-on-crime insanity is a blood-soaked catastrophe?'

The statement went on to directly criticise Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, arguing that the state's pre-trial reform measures prioritised ideology over community protection. It claims that releasing violent offenders on electronic monitoring has led to repeat crimes, and described the present system as one that 'handed a violent thug a can of gasoline and a match.'

The White House further contrasted its stance with President Trump's policies, asserting that his administration aims to 'take our streets back' by supporting police departments and reversing what it characterised as dangerous bail reforms. The article emphasised a broader national push to increase urban policing resources, particularly in cities where cash bail has been eliminated or reduced.

Bail Reform in Illinois

Illinois became the first US state to eliminate cash bail entirely in 2021 after Governor J. B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Pre-Trial Fairness Act into law. The policy aims to end what criminal justice advocates call a 'poor people's tax', arguing that cash bail keeps low-income defendants in jail while wealthier individuals can pay for their release, regardless of risk.

The bill was backed by Black legislators who framed it as a step to 'dismantle systemic racism' in the criminal justice system.

Under the law, defendants are detained or released based on risk assessments rather than their ability to pay. In theory, courts can choose to hold dangerous offenders without bail. However, critics argue that repeat offenders are too often released with inadequate supervision.

Meanwhile, Senator Dave Syverson, commenting on the Chicago attack, wrote that policymakers who supported the law should confront its consequences, stating that violent incidents such as MaGee's case demonstrated a failure to prioritise public safety.

Police Say the System Failed the Public

According to statements made by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the suspect, named as Lawrence Reed, continued to violate electronic monitoring requirements in the months prior to the attack, but remained free in the community. The union described the system as a 'revolving door', stating: 'Hope is not a safety strategy... Hope did nothing to protect Bethany as she was doused in gasoline and set on fire.'

The police union emphasised that Reed was a known danger to the public due to a history of violence, including recent alleged assaults on a social worker. Despite this, a state judge authorised his release on electronic monitoring. The FOP said: 'Violent offenders walk out the same day. Judges release people who have repeatedly proven they are a danger. And innocent people pay the price.'

This criticism does not necessarily suggest the law itself is defective, but rather that its implementation has allowed violent offenders to fall through the gaps when courts underestimate their risk level. The issue has now been raised at the federal level, with the White House calling for stronger controls to prevent known violent criminals from repeatedly cycling through the system.

The attack on MaGee has reignited a core question: how can police, courts and policymakers balance the rights of defendants with the safety of the public? Critics argue that release decisions must prioritise community protection more consistently, while supporters maintain that removing cash bail remains essential to fairness in the justice system.

As MaGee remains in hospital fighting for her life, policymakers face renewed pressure to refine — rather than reverse — reforms that have been labelled both progressive and dangerous. Future adjustments may determine whether similar tragedies can be prevented without returning to a system where freedom is determined not by risk, but by money.