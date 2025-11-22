Chicago authorities are investigating a horrific attack in which a 26-year-old woman was doused in petrol and set alight aboard a Blue Line L train, an incident that has intensified scrutiny over the city's handling of violent repeat offenders.

The assault, which occurred on Monday night near the Clark/Lake station, has drawn comparisons to other high-profile transit attacks across the United States.

Attack Caught on Camera

According to a federal affidavit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), 50-year-old Lawrence Reed approached the victim from behind as she sat inside the train. Surveillance footage shows him pouring petrol from a plastic bottle over her before attempting several times to ignite it.

The woman fought desperately to escape, running down the carriage as Reed chased her. He eventually succeeded in igniting the fuel, engulfing her in flames.

Reed exited at the next station and walked away, while the victim, severely burned, stumbled from the train before collapsing on the platform.

Witnesses described the scene as horrifying, with one telling NBC Chicago that the woman appeared to be in extreme pain as CPR was administered.

She remains in critical condition with severe burns to her head and body.

Reed's Criminal Past: 71 Arrests, 13 Convictions, and a Previous Arson Case

Court documents reviewed by the New York Post show that Reed has an extensive criminal history, including 71 arrests in Cook County and 13 convictions.

He was previously charged with aggravated arson after lighting a government building on fire in April 2020, minutes before Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker was scheduled to speak.

Despite the severity of that case, Reed was sentenced only to probation and never served time in prison.

ATF Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Amon criticised the justice system's failures, saying:

'Reed had plenty of second chances by the criminal justice system, and as a result, you have an innocent victim in the hospital fighting for her life.'

At the time of the train attack, Reed was out on pretrial release for an aggravated battery case in which he allegedly knocked a hospital social worker unconscious.

Court Appearance: Reed Shouts 'I Plead Guilty'

During Reed's federal court appearance on Wednesday, he repeatedly shouted 'I plead guilty' and insisted on representing himself. The complaint notes that while being transported to a police station, Reed muttered statements such as 'burn b****' and 'burn alive b****'.

Authorities also noted that he was wearing the same clothes from the attack and had burns to his right hand consistent with petrol ignition.

Reed has been charged with a federal terrorism offence, which carries a potential life sentence. He is due back in court on Friday.

Community Shock and Transit Safety Concerns

Chicago residents and commuters have expressed fear and frustration following the attack, which they say highlights a growing pattern of violent and random assaults on public transport.

Service resumed at 1.30am, but the incident has prompted renewed calls for increased security and stricter monitoring of repeat offenders.

Investigation Continues

The FBI and ATF are leading the investigation, reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and analysing forensic evidence recovered from the Blue Line carriage.

Authorities say Reed's actions appear deliberate and terrorising, warning that his history of violent behaviour made him a significant threat to the public.

As the victim remains in hospital fighting for her life, investigators are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.