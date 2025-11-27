A shooting near the White House has raised renewed questions about security in central Washington after two members of the US National Guard were critically wounded while on routine patrol. The incident triggered a brief lockdown of the presidential complex and prompted a sweeping police response across several blocks of the capital.

Authorities said the attack, which unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, occurred within one of the most heavily monitored areas of the city. Streets were sealed, staff in nearby buildings were instructed to shelter in place and flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were temporarily paused as airspace restrictions were introduced.

Police confirmed that a suspect had been detained after an exchange of gunfire. All three individuals involved, including the two guardsmen, were taken to hospital. The soldiers remain in critical condition while the alleged gunman is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to AP News.

The Shooting and Immediate Response

​​The attack began shortly after 2.15pm near 17th and I Streets NW, close to the Farragut West metro station. Police identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal and said he was apprehended moments after officers arrived at the scene. The guardsmen, part of a West Virginia contingent deployed under a continuing federal security operation, were on foot patrol when they were shot.

Senior officials placed the White House under lockdown while officers secured adjacent streets, reviewed CCTV footage and restricted access to pedestrian routes. Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said initial analysis of video footage suggested the attack had targeted the guardsmen specifically, The Guardian reported. He confirmed that investigators had found no evidence of additional suspects.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses reported confusion as multiple gunshots echoed across the block. Several people described hearing more than ten shots in rapid succession, prompting pedestrians to run into shop entrances or crouch behind vehicles. Video posted online showed police pushing back crowds as fire engines and ambulances arrived.

Local residents and commuters expressed concern that a shooting had occurred so close to federal buildings, metro stations and security installations that have been under heightened scrutiny for months. Many said the heavy emergency presence underscored how quickly the situation escalated even in a tightly monitored area.

🚨 BREAKING: The National Guard shooter has been identified as an AFGHAN NATIONAL, per CNN



OF COURSE he was.



IT’S TIME TO START USING THE MILITARY FOR DEPORTATIONS



These people HAVE TO GO. pic.twitter.com/L5qDbHUJQB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

BREAKING: The National Guard shooter has been identified as an Afghan national, according to CNN.



It is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.



Enough is enough. They all need to go.

pic.twitter.com/UCmCzeqRlv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2025

Security and Political Implications

The incident triggered an immediate political response. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump had approved the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard personnel to Washington, raising the overall presence to more than 2,500. The expansion, first reported by WAFB9, follows a recent federal court ruling that the out-of-state deployment was likely unlawful, although the judgment has been paused pending appeal.

Mayor Muriel Bowser described the shooting as a 'targeted assault' and urged the public to remain calm while investigators determine a motive. The FBI has said it is assisting with the inquiry. Security analysts noted that the incident is likely to intensify discussions about the role of military personnel in domestic security and the boundaries of federal authority in the capital.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not released details about the suspect's background, his movements before the attack or how he obtained the weapon used. Officials have avoided linking the shooting to any wider network but have not ruled out reviewing potential affiliations.

As the investigation proceeds, attention remains focused on the condition of the wounded guardsmen and the measures required to prevent similar incidents in one of Washington's most sensitive districts.