It's not every day a cameraman becomes the face of the news, but on 9 November, during the chaos of Super Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines, Mark Andrew 'Mac' Ortiz did just that. When the situation demanded it, Ortiz stepped in front of the camera and delivered a live report from Legazpi, Albay, earning widespread praise for his raw, on-the-spot coverage.

His impromptu broadcast quickly went viral, with netizens and fellow journalists hailing him for his bravery and dedication to delivering news that Filipinos needed amid the typhoon.

But who exactly is the man behind the camera—and now, in front of it?

Cameraman Mac Ortiz

Mac Ortiz is no stranger to the news, but until recently, he was always behind the camera. He is a seasoned cameraman for Philippine television network TV5, typically handling video shoots and drone operations. His work takes him across the country, from typhoon zones to maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

According to his Facebook page, Ortiz is originally from Legazpi, Albay. He studied Communication Studies, majoring in Audio-Visual Communication, at Bicol University College of Arts and Letters. He previously worked as a video journalist and video editor at ABS-CBN News.

On 9 November, during Super Typhoon Uwan's onslaught, Ortiz stepped in front of the camera for the first time, reporting live from Legazpi on national television. It was a moment of necessity, courage, and unexpected virality.

The Viral Report

Ortiz was live and shared data with anchors Ed Lingao and Gretchen Ho, who were in the Manila studio. During his report, Ortiz was visibly nervous, and Lingao stepped up immediately to calm him down.

'FIRST TIME, FIRST TIME'



This is so cool. While channel surfing, I saw News5 had their cameraman do a live stand-upper and annotate the latest updates from Albay on Super Typhoon Uwan.



Ingat and saludo sa mga nasa field ngayon. 🫡#UwanPH pic.twitter.com/Z1pbE0Yp8U — LJ Abadinas (@ljabadinas) November 9, 2025

'Mack-Mack, you're too formal,' Lingao told Ortiz in Filipino after the cameraman enumerated some statistics he read from his phone.

'Just tell me stories: What do you see there? What did you experience earlier? How are things now? That's all; it's like we're just hanging out having drinks.' said Lingao.

'First time, first time,' Ortiz replied with a smile.

'That's okay,' Lingao said encouragingly.

Ortiz then continued with the report, gradually gaining confidence as he described the scene around him.

Applause From Netizens and Journalists

Gretchen Ho, one of the co-anchors during Ortiz's report, took to social media to pay tribute to the cameraman.

Where else do you see a cameraman reporting?! Proud of our multi-talented Mark Andrew Ortiz! He can shoot, photograph, fly a drone, edit stories, and also report?! Kasamahan namin ‘to sa West Philippine Sea! Tunay na matapang 🫡 @News5PH https://t.co/wlb5VhinKz — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 9, 2025

'Where else do you see a cameraman reporting?! Proud of our multi-talented Mark Andrew Ortiz! He can shoot, photograph, fly a drone, edit stories, and also report?! He's our colleague in the West Philippine Sea! Truly brave,' said the anchor.

Lingao also posted on Facebook: 'So brave and always ready to go anywhere without getting rattled — to shoot videos, edit, fly drones, and set up live points. But it was Mack-Mack's first time doing an actual live report! How many of us could do that?'

'Mark Andrew Ortiz, why do you seem less nervous when there's a shootout?' he added.

Bernadette Reyes, who is also a journalist, praised Ortiz on her Facebook. 'Cameraman Mac Ortiz is amazing! Mac is a TV5 cameraman, but he mustered the courage to report live! Being a reporter isn't easy, especially the first time, and live — there's no second take. You think about the people watching, you get nervous, you worry you might say something wrong, but he's just incredible — he overcame it all in the name of reporting the news.'

She also commended Lingao for calming the cameraman.

@news5everywhere DRONE SHOT NG BINAHANG PALAYAN SA CAMARINES SUR Nakunan ni Vidyolante Mac Ortiz ng News5 Quick Reaction Team ang lawak ng mga palayang nalubog sa baha sa boundary ng Nabua, Camarines Sur matapos ang pananalasa ng Bagyong #UwanPH . ♬ original sound - News5 - News5

Social media users likewise celebrated him, 'Kudos to this cameraman, very informative and detailed delivery of news. Not bad for a first-timer!' wrote one user.

'Purpose doesn't come dressed in perfection. He is so raw yet genuine. He felt nervous, yet he delivered. Cool!' commented another.

At present, Ortiz is back on camera, reporting the latest updates in Albay with his newly honed skills and drone expertise.