Claire Shipman, an award-winning journalist and Columbia University alumna, has been named acting president of the Ivy League institution following the abrupt resignation of Dr Katrina Armstrong amid growing political pressure and financial turmoil.

The appointment, confirmed in a campus-wide email from board of trustees chair David Greenwald on Friday evening, marks Columbia's third leadership change in less than a year. Shipman, who has served as co-chair of the board of trustees since 2023, steps into the role at a pivotal time for the university, which has been under intense scrutiny from the Trump administration.

Leadership Change Amid Federal Pressure

Armstrong's departure comes just days after Columbia agreed to a controversial list of demands from the federal government in exchange for the potential restoration of approximately £320 million ($400 million) in suspended funding. According to The New York Times, the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism cited 'continued inaction' by the university in addressing alleged antisemitic harassment, prompting the suspension of federal support.

Columbia's concessions included increasing campus security presence, granting arrest powers to officers, adopting a formal definition of antisemitism, and introducing administrative oversight over academic departments such as Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies.

Shipman, in a statement issued by the university's Office of Public Affairs, said she was taking the helm with 'a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry'.

A Journalist With Deep Columbia Roots

According to the Columbia Daily Spectator, Shipman graduated from Columbia College in 1986 with a degree in Russian studies—one of the first women to do so after the college became fully co-educational. She later earned a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs.

Shipman began her journalism career at CNN, reporting from Moscow during the collapse of the Soviet Union. Her coverage earned the network a Peabody Award, and she secured exclusive interviews with Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. She was later honoured with two duPont-Columbia Awards for her reporting on the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 and the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Following her time at CNN, Shipman served as a White House correspondent for NBC News and later joined ABC's Good Morning America as a senior national correspondent. Over her 15-year career in broadcast journalism, she reported on global politics, social movements, and major international crises.

A Controversial But Capable Successor

Shipman has long been involved in Columbia's governance, joining the board of trustees in 2013. She played a central role in the 2023 presidential search committee that selected Minouche Shafik, who later resigned under pressure during the Gaza Solidarity Encampment protests. Armstrong succeeded Shafik in an interim capacity in August 2024 before stepping down this week.

While Shipman's appointment has been welcomed by many within the university, it has not been without controversy. Activist groups have criticised her ties to pro-Israel lobbying, citing her participation in a 2018 AIPAC conference where she interviewed several high-profile lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Grace Meng.

Campus tensions have remained high amid continued protests and calls for the university to divest from companies linked to Israel. Columbia President Shafik previously stated that the university would not divest, further fuelling opposition from student groups.

Testimony Before Congress And Outlook Ahead

Shipman's leadership was already visible in April 2024 when she joined university officials on Capitol Hill to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She addressed rising concerns about antisemitism on campus, stating, 'I am outraged by the vile sentiments I continue to hear... We are holding them accountable.' She also acknowledged the experiences of Muslim students, saying their stories were 'heartbreaking'.

In her testimony, Shipman reiterated the university's mission: 'Columbia changed my life... Universities are meant to teach students how to think, not what to think; to challenge and broaden—not intimidate and terrorise.'

Her commitment to Columbia has been recognised through numerous awards, including the John Jay Award for professional achievement and the Alexander Hamilton Medal—considered the highest honour for Columbia College alumni.

Outside academia, Shipman is also a bestselling author. She co-wrote The Confidence Code with BBC World News America presenter Katty Kay and is a minority investor in the Washington Spirit, a professional women's football club. She is married to Jay Carney, the former White House press secretary under President Barack Obama and a fellow Columbia graduate.

As she assumes leadership at one of the most politically scrutinised institutions in American higher education, Shipman faces a complex and high-stakes challenge. Representative Tim Walberg, chair of the House education committee, made clear that oversight will continue, stating: 'Ms Shipman, while we wish you all good success, we will be watching closely.'