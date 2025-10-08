Hasan Piker, the political streamer also known as 'HasanAbi,' is under fire after a Twitch broadcast on 7 October sparked allegations of animal cruelty.

During the stream, Piker scolded his dog Kaya for stepping out of the camera frame, and the dog responded with a sharp yelp. Clips shared widely on social media have led many viewers to suspect that Piker used a shock collar or a similar device to punish the dog for moving off a 'place' mat. Critics argue that such a tool effectively acts like an invisible electric fence, confining Kaya to remain motionless on camera.

In response, Piker has denied wrongdoing, offering alternative explanations for Kaya's reaction.

The Viral Moment & Allegations

The controversy started when a clip from Piker's stream showed Kaya getting up from her bed or mat. Piker scolded her, 'Please just **f---ing go back,' and 'stop,' while the dog yelped shortly after. The timing of his hand movements and the dog's reaction have prompted accusations from viewers that the streamer activated a collar's shock function.

Prominent voices joined the outcry. Ethan Klein (of h3h3 Productions) posted on Instagram, accusing Piker of cruelty, 'Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera ... as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off her bed. She cries in pain ... this had to be the result of some brutally strict training.' (cited in reporting and social media coverage)

In response to the backlash, Piker addressed the accusations in a follow-up stream. He claimed Kaya had clipped herself on the bed frame while rising and denied that he had used a shock collar. He described Kaya as the 'best-behaved and most spoiled dog on the planet' and said that people were misinterpreting the moment.

Why Viewers Suspect a Shock Collar or 'Invisible Fence'

In earlier streams, Piker reportedly admitted to owning a shock collar for Kaya. Hence, the presence of such a device lends plausibility to the claim that at the moment he was in fact using such a device.

On the other hand, observers note Kaya seldom moves off her bed or mat during long broadcasts, which they view as abnormal for a dog of her breed or temperament. Then there is the timing of her yelp. The sharp reaction occurred immediately after Piker's scolding and a presumed hand motion, suggestive (to critics) of collar activation.

Clips shared across X and Reddit have magnified scrutiny. On Reddit, users wrote messages like 'Okay, that actually really looks like he's shocking the dog to get it to stay in the bed, yikessss.'

Shock Collars, Invisible Fences & Animal Welfare

According to vets and domestic animal experts, shock collars (also called e-collars) send mild electric stimulation to a dog's neck when they cross a boundary (in the invisible fence model) or disobey a command.

However, critics and animal welfare workers argue that the stimulation can inflict pain, fear, or anxiety, especially if used improperly. They say that these collars often rely on negative reinforcement (punishment) rather than positive behaviour training.

Some animal welfare groups, such as PETA, condemn them, stating they cause stress, confusion, and cruelty.

If Piker used a shock collar as alleged, the device would function much like an electronic containment system. Kaya would receive a shock for stepping out of the prescribed area (i.e., her designated spot in the frame).

For now, Piker has denied such allegations; hence, the incident remains unproven. However, it's a serious allegation that has sparked debate, calls for accountability, and close scrutiny from observers. If an official complaint against Piker is made, he may need to face an investigation.