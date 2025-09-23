The disappearance of 19-year-old Jay Slater in Tenerife in June 2024 gripped the nation and led to an intense search effort. Tragically, his body was discovered nearly a month later in a remote ravine, with his final moments captured through desperate phone calls and a chilling unsent Snapchat message.

The circumstances surrounding his death started widespread speculation, including troubling conspiracy theories that spread across social media and affected his family and loved ones.

A Tragic Journey to Tenerife

Jay Slater, a bricklaying apprentice from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was in Tenerife to attend the NRG Music Festival in Playa de las Américas. On 16 June 2024, he and two friends, Lucy Law and Brad Hargreaves, enjoyed the festivities before heading north to Masca.

At 7.30am the next morning, Jay posted a Snapchat photo from the doorstep of an Airbnb in the remote mountain village. At around 8am, he set out on a daunting 45-kilometre walk back to his accommodation in Los Cristianos, unaware that this would be his final journey.

The Haunting Final Moments

Jay's final hours were marked by confusion and distress. In a series of phone calls, he told his friend Lucy that he had cut his leg, was lost, dehydrated, and running low on battery. At 8.50am, he made a final call, saying he had only 1% battery left. During this call, he confessed, 'I'm not going to make it', before the phone call abruptly ended. At 9.04am, Lucy contacted emergency services, but help would come too late.

Jay's iPhone showed around 70 calls, before his final, tragic moments. His last known location was near the Teno Nature Reserve, where his phone last pinged. Despite extensive searches by Spanish authorities, Jay's body was not found until 15 July, nearly a month later, after an intensive search that involved drones, sniffer dogs, and helicopters.

The Autopsy: A Devastating Fall

The autopsy of Jay Slater, conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd, revealed the teenager suffered a 'massive skull fracture', consistent with a fall from height. His injuries indicated that the fall caused 'instant unconsciousness' and almost certainly immediate death. There was no evidence of third-party involvement, and the death was ruled accidental.

The inquest echoed this conclusion, though questions remain about why Jay chose to leave the Airbnb so early in the morning. In a Channel 4 documentary about the case, Jay's grief-stricken mother, Debbie Duncan, recalls the haunting discovery of an unsent Snapchat message from Jay to his friend Bradley Geoghegan. This message, only delivered after his death, read, 'I'm not going to make it.'

Conspiracy Theories and Online Trolling

The case attracted significant attention on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, where users shared wild and unfounded theories. Some even claimed that Jay had faked his own disappearance, while others peddled false information about his final hours. These theories were often spread by so-called 'armchair detectives', leading to immense distress for Jay's family.

Debbie Duncan became the target of online abuse, receiving cruel prank calls and messages suggesting that Jay had been involved in criminal activity before his death. The family's struggle against online trolls became a central aspect of the case, with Debbie publicly stating how these individuals had 'destroyed' people's lives. She later met with MPs and sought support for tougher regulation of online behaviour.

On 10 August 2024, Jay was laid to rest in a heartfelt funeral in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle, attended by over 500 people. Mourners were asked to wear blue in his memory, and tributes poured in for a young man who was described as a 'loving son' and 'cherished brother'. His football coach recalled Jay's natural talent and infectious smile, remembering him as the type of person who always brought positivity to those around him.