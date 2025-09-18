Internet Reacts as Decomposed Body of Missing Teen Celeste Rivas Found in D4vd's Impounded Tesla
Authorities identify a 15-year-old missing since 2024; social media erupts over tattoo links, alleged chats and D4vd's role
Authorities have confirmed that the body discovered in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla tied to singer D4vd has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernández, a 15-year-old teen missing since April 2024. Workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul odour, leading police to open the vehicle and find her remains wrapped in plastic. The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.
Online, the reaction was swift and intense. Fans, reddit threads, TikTok and X posts questioned the connection between Celeste and D4vd, especially after matching tattoo details ('Shhh...') and claims that Celeste had a boyfriend named David, prompting speculation over whether 'David' refers to the artist. Screenshots of old Discord chats saying she was his 'number one fan' also circulated heavily. Many demanded answers, expressing anger, sadness and mental health concerns around the case.
Though the singer's spokesperson says D4vd is cooperating with authorities, he has not been officially named a suspect. Still, promoters and brands have dropped or suspended campaigns featuring him, and a scheduled Seattle show was cancelled amidst the controversy. The public continues to press for transparency — how the body ended up there, what forensic evidence shows and how investigators plan to proceed. The case has become a flashpoint for conversations on accountability in the music industry, social media's role in speculation and how fans respond to tragedy.
