Authorities have confirmed that the body discovered in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla tied to singer D4vd has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernández, a 15-year-old teen missing since April 2024. Workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul odour, leading police to open the vehicle and find her remains wrapped in plastic. The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

Online, the reaction was swift and intense. Fans, reddit threads, TikTok and X posts questioned the connection between Celeste and D4vd, especially after matching tattoo details ('Shhh...') and claims that Celeste had a boyfriend named David, prompting speculation over whether 'David' refers to the artist. Screenshots of old Discord chats saying she was his 'number one fan' also circulated heavily. Many demanded answers, expressing anger, sadness and mental health concerns around the case.

there really just needs to be more questions about why this only coming out after she died https://t.co/pLcPWn5sFF — Mothery (@ilovenostaIgia) September 18, 2025

Kali Uchis shares she will be taking down her collaboration with d4vd. pic.twitter.com/zPlqHe37JB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

The gravity to how sick he is is actually crazy cuz he knew to make her cover her face in every pic https://t.co/rxwXzygaKD — t-sheezy ✨ (@sheezy_t) September 18, 2025

they found the dismembered remains of a child in his car on sept 8 and he continued his tour playing 5 more shows since then…? https://t.co/nfohuXN9LI — no (@zedonarrival) September 17, 2025

Y’all are about to piss me off. They had a matching tattoo. She had a boyfriend named David. She was found in the car belonging to singer D4vd…car was never reported stolen … like ????? https://t.co/O7etlEugKw — mamacita (@ibechillin69) September 17, 2025

Singer D4vd has a “Shhh...” tattoo that matches one found on the body of the 15-year-old girl discovered in car registered to him. pic.twitter.com/uT65TTW5yO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2025

Though the singer's spokesperson says D4vd is cooperating with authorities, he has not been officially named a suspect. Still, promoters and brands have dropped or suspended campaigns featuring him, and a scheduled Seattle show was cancelled amidst the controversy. The public continues to press for transparency — how the body ended up there, what forensic evidence shows and how investigators plan to proceed. The case has become a flashpoint for conversations on accountability in the music industry, social media's role in speculation and how fans respond to tragedy.