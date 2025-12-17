The digital veil surrounding the final days of Mary Magdalene has thinned following the release of distressing footage from Thailand captured weeks before her death. The influencer, who was celebrated for her extreme body modifications and extreme cosmetic surgery, died on 9 December after falling from the balcony of a high-rise condominium.

Newly surfaced videos recorded in her final weeks were marked by profound vulnerability and targeted police intervention. The clips provide a stark contrast to the polished, albeit extreme, persona she maintained on social media.

Mary Magdalene's 'Traumatising' Experience in Thailand

TMZ obtained two videos of Mary Magdalene, born Denise Ivonne Jarvis Góngora, that were recorded weeks before she died. In one clip, she talked about a 'traumatising' experience where she was reportedly left on the street alone.

Despite having hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, Mary felt isolated just as she found herself alone in the street. She admitted that she loved being popular, having friends, and hanging out with them, so being left on her own was emotionally distressing.

In a sombre moment of reflection, she suggested that it was 'more worth it to just get pets' for compassion and 'isolate yourself from society.' Clearly, Mary was dissatisfied with her experiences and observations of humanity, hinting at her growing disillusionment.

Distressing Footage And Claims Of Drugging

The most jarring footage shows the Mexican-Canadian model in a state of physical distress near Krabi Walking Street. She was noticeably not herself and even needed support to walk and get into her room.

On 21 November, multiple men, including Thai law enforcement officers, were filmed lifting her into a small cart. She appeared unable to support herself and seemed confused about what was happening.

'I don't know what's happening,' she can be heard saying after the men placed her in the cart. One officer and a woman helped her walk inside a building, and the former told her to 'calm down.'

'Yes, I want to. Please,' Mary responded before the clip cuts into her laughing and telling the people, 'I agree, you're all amazing.'

The footage continues with the same officer and a man walking with her near her room. Mary was visibly not in her best self; she was talking non-stop, and when the officer led her close to her bed, she said, 'I'm actually drugged. I agree!'

This incident has raised significant questions regarding her safety and mental state during her solo travels through Southeast Asia.

Cryptic Farewell And The Truman Show Reference

Mary Magdalene was active online before her death, but her most recent social media activities seemingly hinted at a potential premeditated goodbye. For instance, she changed one of her Instagram handles to '@MaryMagdaleneDied,' a move that sent shockwaves through her community.

Additionally, her final post featured a childhood photograph alongside a clip from the film The Truman Show. The footage included the iconic line, 'And in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night.'

Friends and family, including her brother Ivan, have since shared emotional tributes for the late Internet personality. However, her haunting digital footprint has led many to believe she was signalling her departure.

Speculation Surrounding The Fatal Fall And Mental Health

Thai authorities are still investigating Mary Magdalene's death and haven't released an official report about the cause of death. According to witnesses, she checked in an hour before her body was discovered at a parking lot.

Online netizens, however, speculated that she jumped to her death. They were convinced that she had mental health problems, considering her history of extensive cosmetic procedures. One took Mary Magdalene's obsession with plastic surgery and tattoos as a symptom of deeper psychological distress.

Police discovered her flip-flops neatly placed on the balcony, a detail often seen in cases of intentional jumping. However, without an official coroner's report, the distinction between an accidental fall and suicide remains unconfirmed.

