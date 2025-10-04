What does a future king have in common with a Hollywood icon? More than you might think. This week, on Eugene Levy's travel documentary series, The Reluctant Traveller, Prince William pulls back the curtain on his life. He reveals not just poignant details about his family and future, but a surprising, shared passion with none other than Tom Hanks.

An Unlikely Claret and Blue Alliance

Amid the profound contemplations are moments of levity, including a humorous realisation about his similarities with the Academy Award-winning actor. During their conversation, Prince William revealed to Levy that, like Tom Hanks, he is a fanatical supporter of Aston Villa.

'I'm a football fan. I support Aston Villa, have you heard of them? Tom Hanks is a big fan,' he said in the episode, as reported by The Economic Times.

The prince even recounted the circumstances that led to Hanks's fanaticism, explaining that the actor chose the team simply because he thought the name 'Aston Villa' sounded like a warm, inviting place.

William joked about the situation, saying, 'When, actually, if he turns up to Birmingham, it's not that sunshine-y.'

A Prince's Underdog Choice

Prince William's affection for Aston Villa dates back to his school days. In a bid to stand out from his classmates—many of whom supported giants like Manchester United or Chelsea—William chose a less mainstream team.

His choice was Aston Villa, a club with a rich history but less recent dominance on the pitch. The prince has often spoken of his reverence for the club's history and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with supporting a mid-table team.

A Father-Son Tradition

His devotion to Aston Villa is not confined to his personal fandom. Prince William has made it a family affair, sharing his enthusiasm with his eldest son, Prince George.

According to Azat TV, they have attended numerous matches together, including high-stakes Champions League contests. For William, these excursions are not just about the game; they are about forging lasting memories with his son.

He has commented on the importance of introducing George to the electric atmosphere of European football, a tradition he hopes will continue for generations.

How a Name Won Over an Oscar Winner

Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood's most revered actors, has an equally captivating story about his conversion to the Villa cause. During an early visit to England, Hanks was watching the football scores when the name 'Aston Villa' caught his eye.

The name evoked images of picturesque landscapes and sunlit villas in the actor's mind. Intrigued, he decided to support the team, unaware that the club was based in Birmingham, a city vastly different from the pastoral landscape he had imagined.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, Hanks has remained a devoted Villa fan, publicly expressing his admiration for the team and attending matches over the years. Prince William and Tom Hanks, despite their vastly different backgrounds, share a fondness for Aston Villa that serves as a reminder of sport's power to bridge cultural and social divides.

Although the two have not yet been seen attending a match together, their shared admiration for the team has sparked amusement and conversation on public platforms.