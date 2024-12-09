Online gambling exploded in the UK at the start of the pandemic. Physical casinos had to close their doors, which led to gamers turning to online platforms in unprecedented numbers.

This was initially considered a temporary fix, but it seems to have permanently changed British gambling habits. The numbers tell the story—by 2023, half of UK adults were gambling online every month, up significantly from 32% pre–pandemic.

The industry's overall value skyrocketed to £15.1 billion in 2023–24, compared to £14.2 billion in 2019–20. These numbers can show us the beginning of a historic change.

How Did the Pandemic Affect the British Gambling Scene?

The pandemic supercharged an already growing trend following online platforms. During the first lockdown, there was a 31% surge in people trying new forms of online gambling, from virtual sports to poker and slots.

People quickly discovered that online gambling is even more convenient – and mobile gambling has proven to be the most comfortable, with most betting now happening on smartphones.

Young people are now used to placing bets wherever they are and whenever they want. Such easy access and interactive interfaces have made online gambling more attractive than ever.

Offshore platforms, including non-Gamstop online casinos, have played a huge role in this growth. These sites, operating outside UK regulations, offer more games, bigger bonuses, and much fewer restrictions than domestic sites. They also accept players who have signed up for the Gamstop self-exclusion scheme.

All those options attract more people than gambling – it's a whole new casino experience.

Despite recent innovations, slots remain the undisputed king of online gambling, with an incredible 75 billion bets placed in 2024 alone. Mobile slots are particularly popular, with a 20% jump in wagers year over year.

The tech that started this boom is pretty impressive – operators use AI to personalise experiences and keep gambling safer, while blockchain ensures secure and anonymous transactions. Live dealer games have also been trending, bringing in 15% more revenue in 2024. All these games can give you an authentic casino feel while they let you play from the comfort of your couch.

Massive integration of new technology has made the simple betting experience much more sophisticated and fun.

The upward trend in online casino popularity is expected to continue with an estimated annual growth rate of 3.62% between now and 2029.

What Keeps the Engine Running?

Technology has stepped into digitalisation, and now there's no going back. Gaming operators now use AI, blockchain, and augmented reality to create better experiences for their players. Behind the scenes, AI systems track how people play and suggest new games they might like. They also keep everything safe and ensure nobody goes overboard.

Blockchain has brought many advantages to the industry by introducing crypto payments, which keeps younger players interested.

The whole payment process is now way smoother than ever—these days, you've got e-wallets, instant transfers, and crypto options that make moving money in and out super quick. This fixes one of the most prominent headaches players used to have, and it's attracting a lot of new users who want things to work.

Bonus systems are even more significant in online gambling – sites throw out welcome packages and rewards to get new players through the door and keep their regulars returning for more. If you mix all that with their game libraries, you have a formula that keeps players coming back for more.

Most players now see it as a fun way to spend time and add a bit of adrenaline, especially when you're winning big.

The industry now seems smarter about responsible gambling as well—new tools such as deposit limits and self–exclusion options have helped make online gambling more acceptable to a wider range of people who might have been on the fence before.