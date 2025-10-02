WWE fans did not react kindly when WWE power couple Stephanie McMahon and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque recently visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump. The meeting, part of a public health initiative focused on paediatric cancer, was widely reported in wrestling and mainstream media. Once Triple H posted it on his social media, the backlash was swift, particularly from fans who questioned the optics of a WWE and Trump pairing.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were present in the Oval Office as President Trump signed a set of executive orders, including one directed toward leveraging artificial intelligence in the fight against childhood cancer. McMahon addressed the press and said, 'Kids shouldn't even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it. And this incredible team believes that too. This executive order makes kids with cancer the first focus of AI innovation across health care in America.'

She also referenced WWE's connection to cancer advocacy, recalling the story of her interactions with Connor 'The Crusher' Michalek, a young WWE fan whose cancer battle has since become a cornerstone for the company's charitable arm, Connor's Cure. McMahon further emphasised that this was not about political affiliation but unity around a very important cause. She said, 'If your child was diagnosed with cancer, you wouldn't care what party their doctor belonged to. You would just want the best.'

Following the event, WWE CCO and McMahon's husband Triple H publicly lauded his wife's work and reaffirmed their joint commitment to the cause, describing the executive order as a historic breakthrough in paediatric cancer advocacy. Triple H wrote, 'I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of @StephMcMahon. Her dedication to @ConnorsCure and tireless advocacy in the fight against paediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today's Executive Order, which she spearheaded, marks a historic breakthrough in this incredibly important cause.'

WWE's involvement in cancer-related causes predates this White House visit. Connor's Cure was founded in 2014 in honor of Connor Michalek, and supports paediatric cancer research, patient support programmes, and data-sharing efforts. Over the years, McMahon has often served as a spokesperson and public face of the initiative.

However, not all fans were happy. Part of the tension lies in how the McMahons' corporate and political entanglements complicate what might otherwise be straightforward philanthropy. Stephanie's mother, Linda McMahon, previously served in Trump's administration. This history, coupled with the family's recurring presence in political circles, made the White House meeting feel politically charged to many fans.

Triple H's social media post drew sharp criticism from fans. Some pointed out the alleged hypocrisy of this meeting. Others expressed discomfort with the family's involvement in Trump-era policymaking.

As long as none of your tax dollars have to go to pay for research or treatment of poor kids. Fucking hypocrite. — Mike Halloran (@MJHalloran) October 1, 2025

Trumps administration cut cancer research funding, there is a dedicated anti science lunatic in this picture and Trump was best friends with a man running a celebrity nonce island. He is now refusing to release the files proving who attended. Embarrassing that you posted this. pic.twitter.com/rvN2zP965j — JJ (@Jamildo2) October 1, 2025

HE LITERALLY CUT FUNDING FOR CANCER RESEARCH IN YOUTH — hot panthers fan (@VICKAMANIA_) October 1, 2025

Just wait until you hear how Trump cut cancer research funding.



Then … wait until you hear how he is cutting Medicaid for kids fighting cancer.



Then, as if that’s not enough… wait until you hear how “‘MAHA” is destroying HHS and all the advances made in treating and… — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) October 1, 2025

This is an incredibly cruel and inhumane take, Hunter. @realDonaldTrump and his administration single-handedly CUT funding for cancer research. This is nothing more than a show for the cameras. — Jacob R. Adkins (@JacobRAdkins3) October 2, 2025

However, not all reactions were negative. A segment of the fanbase took a more balanced stand and focused on Connor's Cure.

The work you’ve done on Connor’s Cure is incredible and should be championed. You cheapened it by showing up in the White House behind the criminal in chief, who has gutted cancer research because he thinks it’s “woke”. Love you guys and WWE, but this is a bad look — Honorable DF (@DF72811) October 1, 2025

This is a great cause and thank you for supporting it, but you should know that the officials in that room cut funding for children's cancer research. — Cassandra screaming into the void (@JellyKind) October 1, 2025

WWE's alleged affiliation with the Trump administration continues to be a contentious topic. For many fans, the question lingers: should the company keep a neutral stance?