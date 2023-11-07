There's something about Swedish brand Nordic Knots' flagship store that amazes designers. Nestled in Stockholm, the interiors are highlighted by clean lines, uncluttered spaces, and minimalist touch. Visitors are easily drawn to an inviting ambiance to experience what 'hygge' is all about.

The space is a delicate canvas that defines Scandi essence that many try so hard to copy. A quick look exudes the combined influence of Arne Jacobsen, Alvar Aalto, and Hans J. Wegner, leaving interior designers and decorators in awe. But there's more to that.

As your gaze follows the grand marble staircase, the centrepiece—a large New Zealand wool rug designed by Giancarlo Valle—draws you in. The rug is rich and bold. Its red tones and interesting pattern lay in contrast to the cool marble, leading one's steps toward the ascending path.

And to keep the understated charm, the brand's artisanal curtains adorn the bare walls with a softness that makes the space glow.

From Humble Hems to Posh Soft Furnishings

Nordic Knots was founded in 2016 by Swedish trio Fabian Berglund, his wife Liza Laserow and his brother Felix. They combined their backgrounds in interior design, advertising and antiques to launch a humble startup that focused on selling hand-crafted rugs with a nordic aesthetic.

All rugs and textiles are designed in the company's Stockholm atelier and handmade by highly skilled and experienced weavers in India. It has also partnered with GoodWeave™ to ensure that it does not employ child labour.

Since then, they grew the business into a trusted brand that has become a staple of conversations among avid home decorates and the buzz among interior design circles.

Here are our top picks from Nordic Knots' collection.

Bouclé – Black_White This handwoven rug from the Bouclé collection presents a minimalist patterned palette. Made with New Zealand wool, it offers a supremely soft texture without compromising quality, while the natural color variations add a unique character. The bouclé-style weave lends a tender feel to the rug. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled adult artisans in Bhadohi, India. Get It Here

River – Pale Sand This rug boasts a luxurious shaggy texture, meticulously hand-knotted from the softest New Zealand wool in creamy shades, interspersed with dark currents of woven canvas. Its design depicts the natural elegance of the Dalarna region's rivers, with their sinuous shorelines cutting through snowy expanses. With a generous pile height of 28 mm to 35 mm, this rug offers a lavish underfoot experience and a warm, inviting aesthetic. Get It Here

Norr Mälarstrand 01 This rug, designed by Swedish architect Andreas Martin Löf, is a sophisticated homage to the Norr Mälarstrand aesthetic. It reflects the iconic buildings of the Stockholm shoreline. Hand-loomed with a plush cut-pile from New Zealand wool, it stands at 13 mm thick, providing a sumptuously soft yet durable texture underfoot. Get It Here

Acre – 01 The Acre rug is meticulously handwoven to grace outdoor spaces with its enduring flatweave structure. Crafted from the finest abaca, the rug is 12 mm thick to offer a more durable quality. It's truly a statement piece for your outdoor living room. Get It Here

Boho – Gray Mix The Boho rug has a rustic charm and structured design that takes inspiration from the limestone staircases found in Stockholm's historic architecture. This rug is a tribute to both the unrefined beauty of bohemian textures and the precision of architectural forms. Made from undyed European wool, it's 26 mm thick and features a geometric pattern that is both contemporary and chic. Get It Here

Rain – Beige This rug fits anyone with a minimalist aesthetic and loves linear forms, reminiscent of abstract art. It is designed to suit a variety of interior styles, capable of acting as a subtle, refined touch within a sparsely decorated, modern space, or as a grounding element that complements a more bold and eclectic decor. Using a handwoven flat weave technique, it's a thin rug with about 5 mm in thickness but remains durable for a long time. Get It Here

Big Buds – Red Designed by Giancarlo Valle, the patterns depict the hand-painted furniture of Valle's family home in Latin America, as well as influences from Nordic folklore art. The fusion of styles and cultures with a distinctive cut-out corner is often sought after in contemporary interior design. Display the rug and as a focal point in a room to reflect your bold and vibrant style. Get It Here

Nordic Shade - Perfect White Made from pure Australian wool, it remains one of the favourites among interior designers for its smooth, soft texture. It drapes well while still being fine enough to let light filter through gently. This window treatment is versatile and can complement a variety of decors, providing a crisp and modern frame to any room. It is available in a wide range of lengths to fit different window sizes. Get It Here

Nordic Shade - Soft Gray This curtain is perfect for filtering light and creating a soft, calming ambiance in a room. With a double-width panel, it offers a full, pleated look, adding to its minimalist aesthetic appeal. It's your best addition to your room. After all, gray tends to blend well with most color schemes and adds a touch of sophistication. Get It Here

Nordic Shade - Pale Sand Create a soothing and tranquil atmosphere within any room when you add a warm and comforting feel with this soft window treatment. This neutral tone can blend seamlessly with a wide range of decor styles and color palettes. Its curtain-band design makes it easy to hang using hooks or can be directly slid onto a rod. Get It Here

Soft Furnishings for Your Impeccable Taste

Simple. Beautiful. Functional. These make Scandi design immensely popular to homeowners and interior designers.

Get inspired by these featured pieces today by Nordic Knots and start dressing your windows with 100% wool of the highest quality while adding texture and warmth to your floors with stylish rugs.