Keanu Reeves has revealed that he decided to return as Neo in 'The Matrix 4' only after discovering that Lana Wachowski has written a "beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with" him.

Keanu Reeves made the revelation in an interview for the upcoming Heroes Issue of Empire magazine where he and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss discussed the revival of their famous characters. Apart from Reeves, Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles as Neo, Trinity, and Niobe, 'The Matrix 4' will also have characters played by Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing," Reeves said about taking on the role in the upcoming fourth installment of the cult sci-fi franchise.

The 55-year-old actor added that working on the film has been "really special," noting that the story has "some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Meanwhile, Carrie-Anne Moss said about the fourth installment of the film that she "never thought that it would happen." "It was never on my radar at all," the 52-year-old said, adding that she agrees with Reeves that the script of the film is a "gift" and was the only reason behind resuming the series.

The sci-film which has been in production since February is reportedly hoping to resume shooting in July. The filming was moved from San Fransisco to Berlin in mid-March but it never began there due to lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros Pictures, the studio behind the film, had signed eight-week extensions to keep the star cast on hold.

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and instantly gained an enormous fan following. A sequel, "The Matrix Reloaded," and a third movie, "The Matrix Revolutions," were released within a gap of a few months in 2003. The fourth installment of the film co-written by Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell is scheduled for a 2021 release.