Keanu Reeves has started filming "The Matrix 4," and meanwhile, his romantic relationship with Alexandra Grant has also become the talk of the town.

A fan who spotted the 55-year-old actor shooting for the sci-fi action film in the North Beach area, San Francisco on Wednesday, shared his picture on Instagram while praising him for "dating a cool woman" in his age group, reports Mail Online.

Author Wrin Carlson, who lives in the neighbourhood where the shooting was underway, wrote on Instagram: Walked right into Keanu filming The Matrix 4 in my neighborhood this morning. I wanted to yell, ''I love that you're dating a cool woman in your age group!!!'' (Google Alexandra Grant), but chose not to disrupt his creative process because that's the kind of person I am."

The photograph showed the actor standing in front of a train wearing a green jacket over a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. The "I'll Have What She's Having" author further wrote: "Also, an exasperated crew member was all, 'We're working HE-YAH.'"

Grant is an artist and has been friends with Keanu Reeves for a long time now. The couple co-founded a publishing house- "X-Artists' Books," in 2017. The 46-year-old collaborated with Reeves for his books "Ode To Happiness" and "Shadows," in which he wrote poetry while Grant provided visual art.

The love-birds made their red-carpet debut in November last year, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) where Grant's work was also featured. This also marked the first time the actor ever posed with a girlfriend on the red-carpet in his entire 35-year career. Rumours of the duo dating surfaced in October when they were spotted arm-in-arm while leaving a sushi bar in Los Angeles.

"The John Wick" star who is considered one of the finest actors in Hollywood, has been romantically linked to Sandra Bullock and Amanda De Cadenet in the past. However, the actor admitted in an earlier interview that he started avoiding serious relationships after he lost his girlfriend, actress Jennifer Syme, in a devastating car accident.

Reeves and Syme fell in love in 1998, and the next year, Syme got pregnant with a daughter, who they decided to name Ava Archer Syme-Reeves. Unfortunately, their daughter died after being stillborn at eight months, which put a strain on their relationship. They eventually broke-up and Syme fell into depression and died in a car accident 18 months later.